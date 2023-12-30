What to expect from Diablo 4 in 2024: Season 3, Season 4, Vessel of Hatred, and more

Unlike the World of Warcraft developer, the revealed roadmap for Diablo 4 is a bit more loose. Players have a good idea of when certain updates are coming, but far less has been revealed compared to WoW or WoW Classic. As more information is given throughout 2024, though, we’ll update this so you’re always armed with the latest, up-to-date information.

The focus is on the major updates so you know when and what to expect from Diablo 4 in 2024. As Blizzard Entertainment has sorted this into concrete months, unlike with World of Warcraft, the formatting is slightly different here.

January 2024 brings Season 3 and more to Diablo 4

1) Season 3 begins in January 2024

Diablo 4’s Season 3 is scheduled to begin in January 2024, though a hard date has not been confirmed as of this writing. Many speculate late January, around 23 or 24. Considering Season 2 ends on January 23, 2024, it’s not a bad guess. No information has been released about Season 3 yet - that will be revealed during the January 2024 developer livestream.

2) January 2024 will add The Gauntlet, Leaderboards, and Hall of Ancients

The Gauntlet promises to be an exciting addition to Diablo. As for what you can expect from Diablo 4 in 2024, this is one of the biggest updates. The Gauntlet is a fixed seed, non-linear dungeon. What that means is that each run will be the same. It will be up to players to use their skills to get the best times and highest scores.

You can increase your score via Proofs of Might, which drop from fallen foes. There will be a new Gauntlet each week, and the top 1,000 players will be on the leaderboards. The following boards are available:

Solo Barbarian

Solo Druid

Solo Necromancer

Solo Rogue

Solo Sorcerer

2-player party

3-player party

4-player party

The Hall of Ancients will also be a permanent leaderboard that shows the top 10 players from each week in every season forever. Only the best and bravest will make it to that board.

3) Diablo 4 players to receive important miscellaneous updates to gameplay in January

While we don’t know what the end-game content will be in Diablo 4, fans can look forward to more of it in Season 3. Helltides will also be more accessible in Season 3. Now, they’ll last for 55 minutes, with only a five-minute downtime between events. This should allow players to grind through Helltides much easier.

There will also be other reliable 925 item power drops in Season 3 - other than what’s already found on Uber Duriel. Not much is known about this yet. More information will be available before the season launches.

April 2024 heralds the arrival of Season 4 to Diablo 4

Expand Tweet

If you want to know what to expect from Diablo 4 in 2024, as it pertains to Season 4, almost nothing is available at this time. We do know that the developer plans on updating itemization, so players will have an easier time “finding and evaluating items that they actually want to keep.”

Affixes will be clearer, and there will be some major changes to item modification in the future. Naturally, there will be more endgame content. Fans of Diablo 4 will have to wait until it’s closer to Season 4 to learn more.

Diablo 4’s expansion, Vessel of Hatred to arrive in Late 2024

Unfortunately, Vessel of Hatred is still very much a mystery. We do know it takes up where the base Diablo 4 storyline left off and will have players visiting some familiar places - such as Travincal and Kurast. We also know that a new class will debut - something never-before-seen in the Diablo universe.

According to Rod Fergusson (Diablo General Manager), a major announcement is scheduled for Summer 2024.

Miscellaneous Updates with no confirmed release date

There are a wealth of changes coming to Diablo 4 that, honestly, have no confirmed date or timeline. We know that there will be changes to the Codex of Power. They want to move the Aspect crystals from the inventory into the Codex of Power, but it won’t be available until after Season 3.

There will also be more permanent endgame content for players at various stages of progression. The example given by the developers was “more content after entering World Tier 4 and more pinnacle endgame content”.

One of the most popular updates coming to the game has to be Loadouts, and Loot Filters. Loadouts will allow players to save and switch builds, but there is no planned date for these yet. Loot Filters are also being discussed. The developers feel that there are many ways to do it, and they want it to be done right.

More Social Features are also coming to the game. Things like a group finder are being discussed, and there’s an entire team of developers working on better social content for the game.

Diablo’s future is still very much a mystery. As more content is revealed, we will update this accordingly so you know all the major updates and features coming to the game in 2024.