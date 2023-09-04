A Diablo 4 loot filter is a crucial endgame necessity

The absence of a loot filter in Diablo 4 has been a glaring issue, and it's high time this problem was addressed. Implementing that system with certain features mentioned in this article will streamline the inventory management process. This, in turn, will enhance the gaming experience. As players gear up for their journey through the dark and treacherous world of Diablo 4, they deserve a smoother and more intuitive way to manage their endgame loot.

This article will talk about why not having a loot filer is bad and how its inclusion could enhance gameplay.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Exploring the essential loot filter improvements required in Diablo 4

Managing the inventory

The daunting task of clearing up the Inventory (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Experienced enthusiasts of this franchise are familiar with managing a packed inventory, followed by the challenging endeavor of organizing it. In earlier installments like Diablo 2 and Diablo 3, gamers frequently encountered an abundance of items, making it difficult to distinguish valuable ones.

The absence of a loot filter in those titles only made this issue worse. Items, whether they were weapons, armor, or rings, all shared the same font and size, making it nearly impossible to differentiate between them at a glance. Unfortunately, all this applies to Diablo 4 as well.

Streamlining the text

Item cards have a lot of information in it (Image via u/Filipjfry10)

Most Diablo 4 item cards have big descriptions that continue into the next line, making them hard to read and understand. To tackle this problem, one solution would be to condense the information pertaining to an item into a single line through a loot filter system.

This would greatly enhance readability, enabling players to quickly compare items without losing track of vital details. A more compact presentation not only aids comprehension but also ensures the inventory screen has a cleaner and more visually pleasing appearance.

Additionally, long item attributes like "Lighting Resistance" could be abbreviated to "Lighting Resist" or "Crowd Control Duration" to "C.C Duration," in the loot filter with an annotation for clarity. Short forms of those terms not only save space but also keep players from being overwhelmed with information.

Clearer affix comparison

Affix comparison in Diablo 4 (Image via u/Filipjfry10)

Another perplexing aspect in Diablo 4 related to its absence of a loot filter is the use of +(green number) and -(red number) for affixes, even when these values are not applicable to the items being compared. This redundancy only serves to confuse players, making it challenging to discern what is new, what has been removed, and what was under comparison.

To rectify this, a better approach would be to reserve +(green number) and -(red number) exclusively for affixes available on both items being compared. This will streamline the process of figuring out what gear is better, ensuring clarity of information and preventing unnecessary confusion — particularly when dealing with items that boast multiple affixes.

A hierarchy of affixes

Hierarchy of Affixes (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Lastly, to further alleviate the chaotic comparison experience, affixes need a standardized hierarchy. Critical damage, critical chance, skill bonuses, cooldown reduction, resource enhancements, and damage reduction should take precedence and consistently appear at the top of item descriptions.

These universal stats are crucial for decision-making and should be the first things players see when comparing items. Less valuable properties could be relegated to the bottom via a loot filter, minimizing clutter and enhancing efficiency that may ultimately improve the overall endgame experience.

The introduction of a comprehensive loot filter is not just a desire but a necessity. As fans eagerly await more information from Blizzard Entertainment regarding it, one thing that's clear is the implementation of these improvements via that system will be a game-changer. If it's added to this title, the filter will enhance Diablo 4's endgame experience for all adventurers in Sanctuary's dark and perilous world.