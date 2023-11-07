Diablo 4 Season 3 to get a new Gauntlet mode

During Blizzcon 2023, Diablo 4 announced incredible Season 3 content: The Gauntlet mode. This weekly mode will put players’ skills to the ultimate test. The best players will be recorded on the upcoming leaderboard, and it will be different every week.

Unfortunately, players have not seen what this will look like just yet, but we have a pretty good idea of what to expect and how you can access it once it’s in the game.

Of course, this information could change as we get closer to Season 3 of Diablo 4. There’s no confirmed date for S3 yet either, but it will likely be in mid-to-late January, shortly after Season 2 ends. While we don’t know too much yet about the next season, what we’ve seen so far is exciting.

What is Diablo 4’s Gauntlet mode coming in Season 3?

The first major game mechanic we know is coming to Diablo 4’s Season 3 is the Gauntlet. This mode will be accessible once players reach World Tier 4, but thankfully, you don’t need to be level 100 first. All you need to do is unlock the final difficulty level. Further details about unlocking it aren’t known, but it likely will not be a complex task for players.

The Gauntlet is a fixed seed, non-linear dungeon. What this means for players is that for the length of time a specific dungeon is available, it will always have the same monster layout, affixes, and other features. That way, you can try again and again to try to master the layout before the next version appears.

What makes this fun is that it will change every week, with a new Gauntlet taking the old one’s place. Instead of it being randomized every time you go in, it will be a fresh seed every week, offering a constant set of new challenges. As a fan of randomized content, I cannot wait for this. It’s the closest thing we’ll get to an official randomizer in the game.

This game mode in Diablo 4 is all about getting a high score. The dungeon is non-linear, so it’s going to be up to the player to find the most efficient route through it, whether alone or in a group. You don’t gather loot, though. Loot is given to you at the end. As you go through these dungeons, you farm Proofs of Might.

These factors influence your score, so you want as many as possible. Depending on how you do, you’ll receive a Seal and a frame for your character. You can keep going in to try and get a better score (and thus a better Seal) as well. If you can get to Seal of the Worthy, you’ve hit the top 1,000 players for that Gauntlet.

Diablo 4's Gauntlet mode is an exciting idea, and it should give players regular, updated content in the form of new dungeons weekly.