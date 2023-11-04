Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred - Expected release date (window), possible price, and more

Diablo 4 announced Vessel of Hatred during the recently concluded Blizzcon 2023. Vessel of Hatred is the first set of paid content in the game, scheduled to arrive in the near future. Most of the content in the popular ARPG so far has been seasonal in nature. Although Blizzard has not revealed much about the expansion, it is expected to breathe new life into the game.

Information about Vessel of Hatred mainly comes from a 50-second trailer. Despite the limited information from Blizzard Entertainment, there are plenty of reasons for Diablo 4 players to be excited about the expansion.

Expected Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred release date (window)

The exact release date of Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred hasn't been revealed by Blizzard. The trailer only mentioned a possible window, with it being late 2024. The launch could take place in the fourth quarter of 2024, which means that it might take at least one year for the expansion to arrive.

While this could disappoint some fans, a more extended development period could be necessary. There's plenty of content that will be included in Vessel of Hatred, including a brand-new class. All of this content will take a significant amount of time to develop and test. It's unclear if the development for the expansion has already begun.

Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred contents

Vessel of Hatred will provide a new experience for all players. They will be taken to the jungles of Nahantu, which, incidentally, isn't new to those who have played the Diablo series. Nahantu first appeared in Diablo 2, so in many ways, the upcoming expansion will be a trip down memory lane for many.

The expansion will also include a new storyline, which will be centered around Mephisto. He seems to have some kind of nefarious plans for Sanctuary, and players will discover them soon enough.

The new storyline should also include gear sets and items themed around Nahantu. Moreover, a fresh class will debut as part of the expansion. This class reportedly hasn't been seen in any of the previous games.

Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred price

Typically, paid expansions for Diablo 3, released in 2012, range from $10 to $20. It's hard to estimate the price of the first paid expansion for the fourth title in the franchise. However, $20 is a safe bet, although it could cost slightly more.