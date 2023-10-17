Diablo 4 Season 2 Patch 1.2.0 release time for all regions, explored

Diablo 4 Season 2 is almost here. After a lackluster start in the Season of the Malignant, the game lost a good part of their player base. However, based on the information so far, the game's developer is introducing several changes with the upcoming Season of Blood, much to the relief of the players. In the new season, players will be greeted with a host of vampiric powers, new endgame bosses, and a brand-new storyline.

That said, here's everything players need to know about the Diablo 4 Season 2 Patch 1.2.0 release time for all regions.

When does Diablo 4 Season of Blood release?

Diablo 4 Season 2 is expected to go live at 10 AM PST. However, the update will be available after a short downtime that begins at 7 AM PST and ends at 8 AM PST.

Based on the timings mentioned above, here's a quick rundown of the downtime and release time for all regions:

Diablo 4 Season 2 release time

United States of America: 10 AM PT/ 1 PM ET

India: 10:30 PM IST

Japan: 2 AM JST (next day)

Europe: 7 PM CEST

United Kingdom: 6 PM GMT

Diablo 4 Season 2 maintenance schedule

United States of America: 7 AM - 8 AM PT/ 10 AM - 11 AM ET

India: 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM IST

Japan: 11 PM- 12 AM JST (next day)

Europe: 4 PM - 5 PM CEST

United Kingdom: 3 PM - 4 PM GMT

Interestingly, once the update goes live, players can access all the new features in the Eternal Realm. However, the content exclusive to the Season of Blood will be available in the Seasonal Realm only after it's gone live at the scheduled time.

Expand Tweet

However, as per the information on the Battle.net launcher, Diablo 4 Season of Blood will be delayed for a while due to some technical issues. Although the Eternal Realm will be accessible, the Seasonal Realm won't be. Once the technical issues have passed, players will be able to access and play the seasonal content.

Diablo 4 Season 2 Patch 1.2.0 download size

Currently, it's hard to comment on the total download size of the new update. Since the developer is changing many things, the download Diablo 4 Season of Blood download size will be huge. Not only that, it will vary from platform to platform as well. The current download size of the update stands at 4.1 GB on PC. This may, however, vary across systems, but the overall download size won't be less than what was mentioned above.

That said, Season of Blood looks interesting, and might have all the elements that should have been present in the game to begin with. It will be interesting to see how players react to the new season and all the changes that it comes with.