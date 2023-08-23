Diablo 4 Season of Blood: Start date, gameplay changes, seasonal reset, and more

Blizzard hasn't had that much luck with respect to Season of the Malignant and will be aiming not to make similar mistakes with Diablo 4 Season of Blood. This is the upcoming season of the popular action role-playing game, which went live earlier this year. Although the game showed some promise at the launch, issues eventually appeared as the days passed.

Blizzard has been trying to fix these issues; however, their efforts seem to be a little misdirected. Either way, with Diablo 4 Season of Blood en route, everyone hopes that it won't be as problematic as the first season.

With that said, here's all the information that's been revealed about this new season so far.

Diablo 4 Season of Blood start date

Based on the information revealed during Gamescom 2023, Diablo 4 Season of Blood is scheduled to go live on October 17, 2023. Prior to that, there should be a short downtime, marking the end of the Season of the Malignant.

The novel season will bring forth fresh challenges, cosmetics, and a brand-new battle pass for players to unlock, should they choose to purchase it. Alternatively, there's always a free track on the battle pass that will also grant players access to a set of free cosmetics.

Diablo 4 Season of Blood gameplay changes and other details

Considering that it's a new season, players must make a new character to play the seasonal content. As of now, Blizzard has expressed no intention of introducing the Rebirth mechanic from Diablo 3 into their current game, so there's a high chance it might not make it during the new season as well.

Apart from that, gamers will have access to some sort of vampiric powers. What makes things interesting is the fact that Blizzard recently introduced the Blood Knight to Diablo Immortal. This character is also relatively a vampire.

So there's a very small chance of the Blood Knight being introduced in Diablo 4 Season of Blood. This is purely speculation for now. If there's a new character that the developers plan on introducing, they'll make announcements about it as the seasonal release date approaches.

Furthermore, considering this is just the second season in the game, the developers might want to focus on the plethora of issues at hand rather than introducing new characters at this point.

This piece will be updated once there's more information about the new season of Diablo 4.