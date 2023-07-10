The "rebirth" feature could soon come to Diablo 4

With the Season of the Malignant soon approaching in Diablo 4, players are already upset about the fact that they will have to create a new character to play the seasonal content. No, the older character won't get deleted; it will remain in the Eternal Realm. However, once the season is over, the seasonal character will get transferred to the Eternal Realm as well. Players will have to continue to create fresh characters with every new season; at least, that's the plan for now.

The concept of a Seasonal Realm and a seasonal character is rather interesting. ensures that every player is at the same footing when the new season starts. However, it may get inconvenient for some because build crafting can be a tedious job. With that said, there is a feature that could fix this issue in Diablo 4, and it may be added to the game very soon.

What is the rebirth feature in Diablo 4?

Adam Fletcher @PezRadar @AwfulLoffel Rebirth isn’t a feature in D4 yet. But we’ve heard this a bunch so the team is aware. @AwfulLoffel Rebirth isn’t a feature in D4 yet. But we’ve heard this a bunch so the team is aware.

Although it's currently unclear if this feature will ever make it to Diablo 4, it existed in the prequel to this game. With it, players could convert one of their characters from the Eternal Realm into a character from the Seasonal Realm. With such a feature in store, it would prevent them from creating a new character from scratch.

Speculations about the rebirth feature coming to Diablo 4 started running wild after Adam Fletcher, the community manager for the game, made a statement on Twitter regarding the same. In his tweet he mentioned that the feature wasn't available for the title just yet, but they were listening to the community's feedback. It will be worth seeing when it makes its way to the game.

Is there an estimated date for the feature to be added to Diablo 4?

As of now, there is no estimated date for this rebirth feature. Moreover, considering that the Season of the Malignant is just the first season of the game, it won't be seen so soon. The developer may wait for at least two seasons to assess the amount of characters being created and deleted over these two seasons before thinking of implementing it.

There are, however, a few questions with respect to the feature being implemented. First of all, if an eternal character is converted into a seasonal variant, what happens to the gear that it had equipped earlier?

Secondly, if the gear gets automatically transferred to the Stash, what happens to these gear pieces if a player is out of storage space? These are some questions that the developer needs to take into account in order to implement this feature in the game.

