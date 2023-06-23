Will your original Diablo 4 character be deleted in Season 1?

With the advent of Diablo 4 Season 1 in July 2023, fans have been wondering if they will lose their character. Misinformation is already surfing the internet about this, causing severe unrest among the fans. After achieving tremendous sales in June, Blizzard aims to introduce seasonal gameplay in action dividing the world into two realms.

Many fans fear as they believe that their original character will be deleted once the season begins. However, fret not, as that will not be the case, and this article will dive further into the essential details regarding Diablo 4 Season 1.

Your original character will not be deleted in Diablo 4 Season 1

Diablo @Diablo 🪓 Battle other players to the brutal end in #DiabloIV 's expansive PVP Battle other players to the brutal end in #DiabloIV's expansive PVP 💀🪓😈 https://t.co/vVjsK51AKf

As mentioned earlier, Blizzard Entertainment plans to separate the game into two different realms once Season 1 drops. Your current character with which you are playing the game is based in the Eternal Realm, while your seasonal character will be based on the Seasonal Realm.

Hence, your current character will be safe in the upcoming seasons, as both Seasons 1 and 2 are in progress. If you do not want to participate in seasonal activities once the seasons drop, you can continue playing with your main character in the Eternal Realm.

Do you have to create a new character for seasonal activities?

Rod Fergusson @RodFergusson @PaulTassi Hey Paul, yes to take part in the seasonal questline, mechanics, season journey and battle pass, you will need to create a new seasonal character. Playing campaign with seasonal character (if you so desire or need to finish) will also progress the season journey and battle pass. @PaulTassi Hey Paul, yes to take part in the seasonal questline, mechanics, season journey and battle pass, you will need to create a new seasonal character. Playing campaign with seasonal character (if you so desire or need to finish) will also progress the season journey and battle pass.

As mentioned previously, the game will be segregated into Eternal and Seasonal Realms. Hence, you must create a new character from scratch again to participate in seasonal activities. Diablo development chief Rod Ferguson confirmed this on his Twitter account.

He said:

"To take part in the seasonal questline, mechanics, season journey and battle pass, you will need to create a new seasonal character."

Some fans were extremely dissatisfied with this notion, as the idea of grinding from scratch and leveling up seemed unappealing to most. However, as the developer confirms, there is no option other than complying.

Also, remember that your seasonal character will be intricately linked with your Battle Pass, and depending on its type, the quests and rewards can significantly differ.

Although this way of playing seasons is not new in the Diablo franchise, this went down in the same way in the third installment. However, as mentioned earlier and confirmed by Rod further in the thread, you will still be able to play with your main character and your newly created seasonal character in the Eternal Realm after the season ends. You can skip the entire seasonal activities if you do not want to create a new character to participate in it in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 Season 1 tentative commencement

According to the official blog post, Season 1 will drop mid to late July 2023. Although there has been no news or updates regarding any delay, the chances are not entirely nil. Furthermore, you should remember that to access the contents of Season 1; you must first complete the entire campaign of Diablo 4's main questline.

Seasons in Diablo games run for three months. Hence we can expect it to run till October 2023.

Poll : 0 votes