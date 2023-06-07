How to skip Diablo 4 story campaign for a new character

Diablo 4 has an elaborate story campaign that players must complete before accessing the final endgame content. By the end of the campaign, they should technically be a little over level 50, depending on the number of sidequests they've participated in. However, when starting a new character, wading through the entire campaign again can be a tedious task.

The option to skip the story campaign exists in Diablo 4, primarily because it is a live service title. While some games like to charge for such a feature, it's available for free in this entry. So how does one skip the entire story campaign?

Where to find the campaign skip option in Diablo 4?

The Diablo 4 campaign skip option can be found in the character creation menu itself. However, to access this option, you must complete the entire campaign at least once. The difficulty does not matter, but the completion itself is necessary.

Once you've skipped the campaign on your newly made character, you will skip the intro mission and drop directly into Kyovashad. From here, you can access certain activities that will help you level up fairly quickly. Apart from that, certain items are shared across all characters on your account.

What is shared across all characters in Diablo 4?

For starters, all the items from your stash can be accessed across all your characters. Not only that, all the bonuses you get from collecting the Altar of Liliths are also shared across your account. So whenever you start a new character, you will have a few extra skill points at your disposal.

Finally, your gold and Murmuring Obols are also shared account-wide. So even if you start a new character, you won't run out of currencies. The same holds true for all your crafting materials. Furthermore, if you skip the campaign story on your new character, you can jump in and access your mounts without any effort.

For your first character in Diablo 4, you can access your mount only when you reach Act 4, which is quite late in the game. With a mount, running around the regions in the Sanctuary is quite easy and saves a lot of time.

So having access to that during the early game stages is actually beneficial. In the absence of main story quests, you must complete side missions and public events to get the necessary XP to level up and access more skill points.

