When does Diablo 4 Season 1 start?

Blizzard Entertainment has made it clear that Diablo 4 Season 1 will take place in the future. The developers had made their post-launch intentions clear even before the popular MMORPG was officially released across different platforms. Based on the same source of information, Blizzard seems to have pretty robust plans for the seasonal content and its different elements.

A vital piece of information remains hidden – the release date of Diablo 4 Season 1. Blizzard has remained tight-lipped about the exact dates of the debut season. Despite lacking a specific date, some predictions can be made based on the original blog post.

Diablo 4 Season 1 potential release window

The official blog post stated mid to late July as the potential time when Diablo 4 Season 1 will begin. Of course, some form of delay is possible, but there hasn’t been any such news so far. Fans will certainly hope that the first season begins as per Blizzard’s original plans. The blog post stated:

"Season 1 will begin in mid to late July, and to embark on this next chapter, you must first complete the Campaign."

As for eligibility, it will be necessary for players to clear the main campaign. Unless all the quests of the primary storyline are completed, the seasonal content won’t be accessible. This is perhaps why Blizzard has decided to begin proceedings in July. This will afford enough time for all players to clear the main campaign before Season 1 commences.

What can players expect from Diablo 4 Season 1?

According to Blizzard, every season in the game will be a quarterly affair with a fresh storyline and quests.

These quests will be intricately linked with the seasonal battle passes. Each pass will have 27 free rewards and 63 premium ones, including Smoldering Ashes, which can be used to get Seasonal Blessings.

Players can choose between a standard Premium and a Platinum Battle Pass. The latter will be the more expensive option, containing tier skips and additional rewards. Blizzard has also promised that Battle Pass rewards won't directly affect a character's power and hence, have no effect on gameplay.

