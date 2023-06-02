Diablo 4’s lack of downtime can get rather cumbersome, especially when all players are trying to do is to get from point A to point B as soon as possible. Running through the map and trying to outpace the enemy hordes is not the most ideal way of getting around, and the game sort of forces you to take the route of the pedestrian for a large portion of the narrative.

The horse, or any other sort of mount, will unlock very late into the narrative, and it is not until you reach Act IV that you will be able to get your hands on one.

This has caused a fair bit of confusion among players as to how they can go about obtaining a mount early in the game. The lack of hints and information within the game hasn’t helped much in alleviating these doubts.

Hence, today’s Diablo 4 mounting guide goes over how you can unlock the feature, some of the customization options, along with the Dismount Abilities for each class. Here is how players can get a mount in Diablo 4.

How to complete “Mount: Donan’s Favor” and unlock a mount in Diablo 4

To get more mounts in Diablo 4, you must first unlock the feature in the game. This can be done only after your reach Act IV in the story and have reached somewhere around levels 33 to 37.

This will then unlock the "Mount: Donan's Favor" priority quest that will ask you to go and talk to the Stable Master in Kyovashad. As soon as you talk to the NPC, you will unlock the mounting system.

Once that is unlocked, you can get your hands on a lot of new types of mounts by slaying certain bosses, finding hidden areas, completing Nightmare Dungeons, and solving puzzles.

Apart from the paid cosmetics, there are a lot of in-game mounts that you can obtain in Diablo 4.

What are the mount customization options in Diablo 4?

When it comes to mount customization options in Diablo 4, you will be able to slot out and slot in various items that will seek to change how your mount appears. Stuff like trophies, a new saddle, and trinkets are one of the best ways to help your mount stand apart.

To add these cosmetic effects, you must visit any stable master on the map. They will have the option that will allow you to customize your mount as you see fit.

Future seasons of Diablo 4 will introduce more mounts and mount cosmetics in the game.

All Dismount Abilities in Diablo 4

Every class in the game has its own unique dismounting ability, which is as follows:

Barbarians:

Upon dismounting the Barbarians will leap from their mount and slam the ground dealing AOE physical damage.

Druids:

Druids will shapeshift into a Wereber after taking a leap and slam the ground dealing damage.

Sorcerer:

Sorcerers will leap and then turn into an Ice Strom which will then freeze every enemy in their path.

Necromancer

Necromancers too will jump and hit the ground, but on impact will release a cone of Bone Magic which will damage nearby enemies.

Rogue

Rogues will leap and then fire arrows before hitting the ground.

Can you increase your mount’s speed in Diablo 4?

Unfortunately, there is no way to increase your mount’s speed permanently. However, the game does have a temporary boost mechanic that will allow your mount to gain more movement speed for a short while after pressing the associated button. Players can also experience the game in a solo mode if they want to.

