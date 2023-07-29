5 tips to easily survive Diablo 4 Hardcore mode

While Diablo 4 is challenging on its own, Blizzard Entertainment added an even more difficult game mode to the title called Hardcore mode, where players cannot resurrect upon death. Instead, they immediately lose their progress and character when killed. It is a challenging online mode that puts survival as the key priority for players.

When tackling Hardcore mode, you cannot resort to your usual playstyle. This mode features immensely challenging boss fights and mobs that really hurt. Its permadeath feature is by far the most nerve-wracking challenge a player can undertake. The appropriate preparation makes it much easier to survive in Sanctuary for those who don't want to lose their characters.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Diablo 4 guide: How to survive Hardcore mode

1) Play the game on the regular level first

If you want to beat the Hardcore mode in Diablo 4, you must master everything, especially the boss fights. The best way to go about it is to run the game on regular difficulty first. Ensure that you get an insight into how each boss fight goes so you can carefully plan your strategies in the much harder realm.

Beating Diablo 4 in regular mode is a daunting challenge itself, and going blindly into the Hardcore mode is an impossible task. Nothing should surprise you anymore heading into that level.

2) Always use potions and Scroll of Escape

What makes Hardcore mode challenging is that you don't get a Resurrect button the moment your character dies. One mistake can send you to your ultimate demise, no matter how far you have progressed in the game.

Fortunately, you can use the Elixir of Death Evasion to prevent death for 30 minutes. It also grants immunity for two seconds, which is crucial during boss fights. Think of these elixirs as your sole lifeline, so you should never engage in a boss fight without it. This crafting mechanic will be introduced to you early in the game through the Alchemist.

Scroll of Escape is also another item you would want in your inventory. This item will be introduced to you as soon as you hit Level 20. The scroll can immediately teleport you to a random location, so it makes for a perfect escape when you face an insurmountable danger. It also instantly activates whenever you lose your internet connection, saving your character from death during unexpected situations.

3) Play in easier World Tiers

This may sound anti-climactic, but really, your best bet in finishing this game mode would be running it on the easiest World Tier — World Tier 1. If you are new to Hardcore mode, it is recommended to play on Tier 1 first to gauge how difficult things will be as you progress.

You are likely to find success in higher tiers if you get a general feel of the game in lower tiers. Make sure to find as many valuable resources as you can in this world tier. Aside from easier mobs and boss fights, you can discover a lot of tips and tricks that might work for you in more difficult settings.

4) Focus on Defensive Builds

No matter how much you invest in DPS builds, a dead character can't really do anything. In Hardcore mode, it is much wiser to focus on defensive builds so because survival is the key to beating it.

It's crucial to consider which stat boosts and imprinted Aspects are best to wear during Hardcore mode. The most effective weapons, armor, and accessories for surviving are typically those that have Life on Hit, Thorns, or Damage Reduction to give players excellent defensive capabilities for combat.

Depending on the class, legendary aspects from the Codex of Power can also be applied to gear to grant players significant battle benefits.

5) Do not try defeating the Butcher

Even in regular mode, the Butcher is easily one of the most powerful monsters in Diablo 4. While it is tempting to know whether you can defeat the monster or not, there is absolutely no reason for you to attack it. In hardcore mode, you would not want to risk your progress for nothing.

If you happen to encounter the Butcher in Hardcore mode, the best thing to do is use your Scroll of Escape as soon as you hear his battle cry.