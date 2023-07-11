How to use Diablo 4 Butcher cheese tactic and easily defeat him

Diablo 4 has plenty of dungeons called home by dangerous and vicious creatures. Every time you enter one of these perilous areas, you can expect to face vicious enemies whose only goal is to obliterate you. This makes each trip into every dungeon an exciting one. Aside from these beasts, there's one destructive foe that will show up unexpectedly, the infamous butcher.

This formidable adversary has claimed the lives of many Wanderers who were oblivious to his appearance. However, one Diablo 4 player seems to have found a way to outsmart The Butcher.

What is an easy way to defeat The Butcher in Diablo 4

One Reddit user who goes by the name of u/mmmke was just entering a dungeon when The Butcher made one of his surprise appearances.

However, this time it was not u/mmmke who was surprised. Instead, this enemy that likes to drop in uninvited on unsuspecting players was rendered useless in combat. The encounter was captured on video, and the user generously shared his technique on the Diablo 4 Subreddit.

Only the end of the encounter is visible, but details were shared through the post's title. The player simply ran around the obelisk while chipping away at the enemy's health until it dropped to about half.

At that point, the enemy was presumably exhausted and became less aggressive, allowing u/mmmke to finish him off and claim their prize, The Butcher's Cleaver.

While it worked against The Butcher on this occasion, Diablo 4's players know that he appears randomly at any dungeon, so there might not be an obelisk lying around to rely on. If that is the case, look around for any similar object where you can kite him around and see if it works. Any environmental object in the center of a room might be worth a shot.

This might be most effective when you can cause damage from long range, so consider that before trying this tactic next time you're in a dungeon and come across The Butcher.

This tactic is colloquially known as "cheesing" and is not new to video games. There have been several difficult boss fights where players struggled to win until someone found an exploit.

