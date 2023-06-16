The Butcher's Cleaver in Diablo 4: How to get, Unique effects, Affixes, and more

In Diablo 4, items are divided into five rarities: Common, Magic, Rare, Legendary, and Unique, which determine the level of power and effectiveness during combat. This fifth variant contains a weapon such as Butcher's Cleaver, which considerably surpasses the Legendary rarity weapons and can easily knock down enemies.

The Butcher's Cleaver features a set of Unique effects and Affixes that set it apart from weapons of similar rarity. Hence, this article will explain how to obtain the Unique weapon and its perks.

How to quickly get The Butcher's Cleaver in Diablo 4

Whether you are butchering enemies, opening chests, or completing objectives and quests, Diablo 4 provides a ton of loot for the players. Although, a weapon as powerful as Butcher's Cleaver can be exclusively acquired by progressing in World Tier III and IV.

You can get the weapon by completing side dungeons and taking down a Butcher. However, there is a slight possibility that you will receive the Unique weapon as a drop, but you can try multiple times since the monster will continue to spawn randomly in other dungeons.

Furthermore, the Butcher is a demanding boss who will despawn if you die. It will also vanish if you lose a lot of time killing him.

On the other hand, farming-side dungeons can also help you to loot powerful weapons. They can be upgraded and combined with equipment and gems to enhance your loadout.

The Butcher's Cleaver's Effects and Affixes in Diablo 4

The Unique Effects and Affixes of The Butcher's Cleaver in Diablo 4 are as follows:

Unique Effect

Lucky Hit: If you critically strike an enemy, you have up to 100% chance to inflict Fear and Slow, which lasts up to 4 seconds.

Affixes

Increased damage to Healthy enemies.

Enhanced Critical Strike damage.

Increased chance to Critically Strike injured enemies.

Additional damage to injured enemies.

The Butcher's Cleaver's Unique Effect and Affixes are most suitable to be used as a part of the Barbarian Build. This weapon is significantly more versatile than other melee weapons since it is not restricted to specific loadout or classes.

If this melee weapon does not fit your current build, you may try to mix it with other builds. You may also want to visit a similar article to guide you through creating a perfect loadout for your Barbarian class character.

