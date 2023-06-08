What are the best dungeons to farm for exp in Diablo 4?

You don’t have to farm exp in Diablo 4 in the early phases. But there’s nothing wrong with doing so if you want to grind levels and obtain legendary drops throughout your journey in Blizzard’s hit Action RPG. In certain places, there are simply more foes to kill, allowing you to maximize your time in the game. While grinding isn’t a requirement, it might make things easier on more complex difficulties when there’s less story content to complete.

You can always wander the world to slay enemies and gather up exp. However, if you want to get the most out of your time in Diablo 4, these are some of the best farming locations in the world.

Which dungeons should you farm for exp and legendaries in Diablo 4?

My favorite dungeon to grind if I’m seeking gear and farming exp is undoubtedly The Forbidden City. This is a dungeon, perhaps more for gear, but it’s also a good exp run. It’s a primarily linear affair, which can house up to 15 elites to fight. That means plenty of chances for excellent gear drops. Head to Menestad and go northeast to get to this Diablo 4 dungeon.

Another solid pick is Champion’s Demise in the Dry Steppes. When looking online to see what people other than myself suggest, Champion’s Demise almost always comes up first.

It is jam-packed and full of a wide variety of enemy packs. It also has a wide array of elites to deal with. It’s in the beginning areas of Diablo 4, so it’s not hard to get to it and farm for exp. It’s also home to a powerful Necromancer Legendary Affix as well.

If you want a dungeon that’s quick to run and has plenty of treasure chests to pop, consider Mercy Reach in the Fractured Peaks. It’s not a vast dungeon, but it’s quick to power through and reset. There are a few Elites to fight, and this dungeon has several combat shrines.

If you get lucky to get something like the Artillery Shrine, you can plow through rooms easily. This dungeon is more for shots at Legendary drops, but if you want to farm for exp in Diablo 4, this is another solid choice.

My final suggestion if you absolutely need to farm for exp is Dead Man’s Dredge. Also found early in the Fractured Peaks, it is full of monsters.

It does feature one of the more annoying monsters, Blood Mage. It’s one of my favorite dungeons if I’m after exp and nothing else. However, I have had some excellent legendaries drop there in my Diablo 4 experience.

There are plenty of dungeons in the game, and all of them are worth visiting at least once for Legendary Aspects. In later difficulties, conquering Helltides is your best bet to grind, but don’t forget the safety and reliability of dungeons.

Poll : 0 votes