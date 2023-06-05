What are Helltides in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 offers distinctive elements that capture players within its immersive world. This action role-playing game boasts vast content designed to engage players with thrilling gameplay and excitement. Among the numerous challenging features in the game, Helltides stands out as an especially formidable obstacle that occurs briefly.

However, those who manage to conquer this in-game challenge will reap substantial rewards. While dispatching enemies and bosses is already a rewarding experience in Diablo 4, Helltides introduces an extra layer of difficulty by showcasing exceptionally powerful demon adversaries.

Helltide can be described as advanced end-game content that necessitates reaching World Tier 3. Accessing World Tier 3 is a significant challenge, as it requires players to complete the main campaign and reach a minimum level of 50-70. Upon successfully completing the campaign and the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon in Kyovashad, players will unlock access to World Tier 3.

Here’s everything you should know about Helltides in Diablo 4

In Diablo 4, once you reach World Tier 3, Helltide events will spontaneously appear throughout the Scantury. These events, characterized by their demonic and infernal nature, transform the Scantury into a sinister playground. Helltide is limited to a specific time frame, lasting only an hour. However, enduring the full hour in Helltide is a significant challenge due to escalating difficulty levels and the obscuring darkness of the locations.

You will encounter formidable and colossal demonic bosses (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The open-world environment in Helltide presents significant challenges. When exploring a region affected by Helltide, the events you encounter will differ greatly from those in unaffected areas. Not only will you confront demonic forces, but you will also encounter formidable and colossal demonic bosses. Therefore, you must be ready to engage in boss battles at any given moment within the Helltide region.

This will enhance your likelihood of obtaining rewards. In addition to providing challenging gameplay, Helltide events offer the opportunity to acquire Cinders as a form of in-game currency. They can be obtained by defeating regular enemies, powerful bosses, and accomplishing specific challenges.

During Diablo 4's Helltide event, unopened chests are indicated on your map (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

These Cinders are important as they enable you to unlock chests scattered throughout the Helltide region. Each chest bestows distinct items, with some containing amulets and others containing weapons.

It is crucial to remember that to open these chests, you will need Cinders, which are obtained during Helltide. However, you must use them within a specific timeframe because all your Cinders will be lost once Helltide ends (after 60 minutes).

Therefore, spending your Cinders on opening chests during the event is important. For instance, if you acquire 80 Cinders, you will need to utilize all 80 of them to open a particular chest. Additionally, be aware that if you die during Helltide, you will lose a certain amount of Cinders.

