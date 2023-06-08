All Dungeons and their Aspects in Diablo 4

Blizzard Entertainment's highly-anticipated Diablo 4 is finally here. And what better way to celebrate than to indulge yourself in all of the dungeons in the game? Dungeons are a fun way to farm XP, gold, and loot in RPG games, and the title already has over a hundred of them; you heard that right, more than a hundred dungeons filled with the strongest bosses and powerful Legendary Aspects.

This guide tells you all about these dungeons, their locations, and what Legendary Aspects lie within.

List of all Dungeon locations and their Aspects in Diablo 4

Before you start crawling around dungeons and collecting Legendary Aspects, you might want to know more details about the latter.

See, The Codex of Power is a way for players to strengthen their builds via the legendary powers found in the Codex and legendary items. Opening the Codex of Power menu lets players see the Legendary Aspects you can unlock upon clearing each dungeon. What's even cooler is that Diablo 4 included a toggle so that only the Legendary Aspects for your class (or general) are visible.

Once you've picked a specific aspect, you can then mark the dungeon's location on the world map and start making your way. Do keep in mind that some of these dungeon locations will only be visible once you clear the nearby Stronghold.

Fractured Peaks Dungeons

Fractured Peaks in Sanctuary is located south of Scosglen, north of Hawezar, and east of the Dry Steppes. Icy cold and utterly terrifying. These are the Dungeons and Legendary Aspects in this area of Diablo 4:

Kyovashad: Capstone Dungeon

Cathedral of Light - This level 50+ dungeon is unlocked after completing the main quests. Once players complete this on World Tier 2, World Tier 3 becomes playable.

Stronghold: Nostrava

Cultist Refuge: Flamewalker's Aspect ( For Sorcerers) - Walking through your Firewall adds +15% movement speed for four seconds.

Stronghold: Malnok

Anica's Claim: Stormclaw's Aspect (For Druids) - Critical strikes using the Shred ability deal +20% of the damage as lightning to the target and nearby enemies.

Rimescar Cavern: Aspect of Plunging Darkness (For Necromancers) - Bone Prison summons a hoard of Blight that deals 50% bonus damage over six seconds.

Desolate Highlands

Defiled Catacomb: Aspect of Tempering Blows (For Barbarians) - After switching your arsenal six times, gain X Fortify.

Tormented Ruins: Aspect of the Unsatiated (For Druids) - After killing enemies with Shred, the next Werewolf skill generates 20% more spirit and deals 20% increased damage.

Lost Archives: Aspect of the Protector (General) - Damaging an elite enemy grants you a protective energy shield that absorbs X damage for 10 seconds and can only happen once every 30 seconds.

The Pallid Glade

Derelict Lodge: Aspect of Explosive Verve (For Rogues) - Grenade skills will count as Trap skills, and whenever you set a Trap or use Grenades, your character gains increased movement speed for three seconds.

Nostrava Deepwood: Flesh-Rending Aspect (For Necromancers) - Gain +10 essence after Decompose spawns a corpse.

Caldera Gate: Eluding Aspect (General) - Getting injured while crowd-controlled grants an unstoppable effect for four seconds and has a 40-second cooldown.

Sarkova Pass

Mercy's Reach: Blood Seeker's Aspect (For Necromancers) - The Blood Lance skill deals x15% increased damage to its target per lanced enemy.

Forbidden City: Nighthowler's Aspect (For Druids) - +5% crit chance from Blood Howl. This will also affect nearby companions and players for three seconds.

Kor Dragan Barracks: Aspect of Anemia (For Barbarians) - Lucky Hit. Does direct damage against bleeding enemies and has a 20% chance to stun them for two seconds.

Dobrev Taiga

Light's Watch: Aspect of Conflagration (For Sorcerers) - Grants +20% burning damage while channeling Incinerate.

Maulwood: Slaking Aspect (For Barbarians) - Lucky Hit and gives a +30% chance to gain 20 fury when Rend deals direct damage to at least one bleeding enemy.

Gale Valley

Dead Man's Dredge: Aspect of Piercing Cold (For Sorcerers) - Ice Shards pierce enemies three times, dealing 25% less damage hit after hit.

Frigid Expanse

Immortal Emanation: Mangled Aspect (For Druids) - Grants a +20% chance to gain +1 spirit when attacked as a Werebear.

Hallowed Ossuary: Aspect of Unrelenting Fury (For Barbarians) - Defeating an enemy using a core skill refunds 10% of its base cost and only happens once per skill cast.

Black Asylum: Aspect of Torment (For Necromancers) - Gives +20% energy regeneration for four seconds when you hit a critical strike using the Bone skill.

Forsaken Quarry: Aspect of Encircling Blades (For Rogues) - Adds +8% Flurry damage that hits enemies in a circle around you.

Seat of the Heavens

Hoarfrost Demise: Blood-Bathed Aspect (For Necromancers) - Blood Surge's nova echoes after a short delay, dealing 70% less damage.

Zenith: Recharging Aspect (For Sorcerers) - Grants +4 to your mana each time Chain Lightning bounces off you.

Sanguine Chapel: Energizing Aspect (For Rogues) - Gives you +3 energy when you damage an elite enemy with a basic skill.

Kor Valar

Kor Valar Ramparts: Blast-Trapper's Aspect (For Rogues) - Lucky Hit that deals direct damage to enemies affected by Trap skills and has up to a 30% chance of making them vulnerable.

Scolsgen Dungeons

Diablo 4 describes this foul place as follows: "The untamed lands of Scosglen are as verdant as they are deadly. Those who get lost in the woods seldom return, their screams muted by spine-chilling howls. The druids who dwell here will do anything to protect their way of life, including risking the loss of their humanity to unleash the beast within."

But of course, we know that's not stopping any of you from scouring this area in search of Legendary Aspects. Here are the dungeon locations for them in Diablo 4:

Stronghold: Moordaine Lodge

Ferals' Den: Aspect of Quicksand (For Druids) - Earth skills will slow enemies hit by 25% for five seconds.

Twisted Hollow: Shadowslicer Aspect (For Rogues) - When you cast Dash, a Shadow Clone will spawn at your location and also casts Dash, dealing 25% of the base damage.

Stronghold: Tur Dulra

Underroot: Aspect of the Expectant (General) - Attacking enemies with your basic skill increases the damage of your core skill by 5%, up to 30%.

Wretched Delve: Aspect of Static Cling (For Sorcerers) - Charged Bolts have a 15% chance to hunt for enemies; Charged Bolts last 300% longer.

Stronghold: Hope's Light

Flooded Depths: Aspect of the Empowering Reaper (For Necromancers) - Critical strikes from the Sever skill have a 10% chance to summon a hoard of Blight that deals 20% bonus damage. However, this can only happen once every three seconds.

Northshore

Calibel's Mine: Aspect of the Relentless Armsmaster (For Barbarians) - Grants +20% fury generation while all damage bonuses from the Walking Arsenal passive are active.

Sunken Ruins: Aspect of Ancestral Force (For Barbarians) - Hammer of the Ancients quakes outward, dealing a percentage of its damage to enemies.

Howling Warren: Aspect of Arrow Storms (For Rogues) - Lucky Hit. Your marksman skills have up to a 10% chance to create an Arrow Storm at the enemy location, dealing X amount of damage over three seconds. Your character can have up to five active Arrow Storms.

Wailing Hills

Vault of the Forsaken: Requiem Aspect (For Necromancers) - Adds +3 maximum essence per active minion.

Penitent Cairn: Death Wish Aspect (For Barbarians) - Gain X amount of Thorns while Berserking.

Raethwind Wilds: Aspect of Inner Calm (General) - Deals 5% increased damage for each second as you're standing still and can be stacked up to 30%.

Strand

Domhainne Tunnels: Aspect of Efficiency (For Sorcerers) - Casting basic skills lessens the cost of your next core skill by 10%.

Luban's Rest: Cheat's Aspect (For Rogues) - Take 15% less damage from crowd-controlled enemies; gain +15% movement speed for two seconds whenever a crowd-controlled enemy deals direct damage.

Garan Hold: Aspect of the Dire Whirlwind (For Barbarians) - Grsntd +5% Whirlwind critical chance for every second that it's activated, up to 20%.

Mariner's Refuge: Overcharged Aspect (For Druids) - Lucky Hit. Gives up to a 10% chance when inflicting lightning damage that overloads the target for over three seconds. Any direct damage you deal will cause them to pulse and hit surrounding enemies.

The Shrouded Moors

Aldurwood: Aspect of Reanimation (For Necromancers) - Your skeletal companions gain increased damage while they're alive for up to 20% after 10 seconds.

Jalal's Vigil: Bladedancer's Aspect (For Rogues) - Twisting Blades orbit your character for a short time after they return to you, dealing 10% of the damage per hit; can increase up to 20% based on the distance.

The Downs

Sarat's Lair: Snowveiled Aspect (For Sorcerers) - Ice Armor makes your character unstoppable for two seconds.

Oldstones: Edgemaster's Aspect (General) - Skills can deal up to 10% more damage based on your available primary resource when cast.

Highland Wilds

Maddux Watch: Charged Aspect (For Sorcerers) - Gain +10% movement speed for four seconds as you collect Crackling Energy.

Hive: Aspect of Swelling Curse (For Necromancers) - Bone Spirit deals increased damage based on the distance traveled, up to 15%.

Whispering Pines: Ballistic Aspect ( For Druids) - Earth skills gain +2 ranks when you have Fortify.

The Emerald Chase

Stockades: Crashstone Aspect (For Druids) - Your earth skills can deal +40% more damage to enemies who are crowd-controlled.

Westering Lowlands

Broken Bulwark: Ghostwalker Aspect (General) - After being unstoppable for four seconds, gain +10% movement speed and the ability to phase through enemies.

Demon's Wake: Aspect of Uncanny Treachery (For Rogues) - Dealing direct damage to a staggered enemy using Agility-based skills grants Stealth for four seconds. However, breaking Stealth with an attack grants you a +15% control-impaired duration reduction for four seconds.

Dry Steppes Dungeons

The Dry Steppes are the harsh grasslands of Diablo 4. The monsters here are extremely fierce. This area is located in the south of Scosglen, west of the Fractured Peaks, and north of Kehjistan.

Here are the Dungeons and Legendary Aspects in this area:

Stronghold: The Ruins of Qara-Yisu

Shifting City: Ravenous Aspect (For Rogues) - Gain +50% energy regeneration for four seconds after defeating a vulnerable enemy.

Pallid Delve: Elementalist's Aspect (For Sorcerers) - Casting skills that use 100 mana and above have a 20% chance of getting a critical strike.

Stronghold: The Onyx Watchtower

The Onyx Hold: Storm Swell Aspect (For Sorcerers) - Gain +11% increased damage to defenseless enemies while you have a Barrier.

Kotama Grasslands

Seaside Descent: Aspect of Retaliation (For Druids) - Core skills can inflict up to 20% increased damage based on your Fortify.

Tuusma Rift

Dark Ravine: Aspect of Might (General) - Basic skills grant 20% damage reduction for two seconds.

Khargai Crags

Path of the Blind: Aspect of Bursting Bones (For Necromancers) - When a segment of Bone Prison is damaged, it deals X damage in an area around itself.

Mournfield: Aspect of Berserk Ripping (For Barbarians) - Dealing direct damage while Berserking can inflict 20% of the base damage on top of bleeding damage over five seconds.

Grinning Labyrinth: Aspect of the Calm Breeze (For Druids) - Lucky Hit and Wind Shear has up to a 5% chance of restoring spirit.

Chambatar Ridge

Whispering Vault: Aspect of Unstable Imbuements (For Rogues) - After casting Imbuement skills, you set off Imbued explosions around you and apply the Imbuement effects, dealing X damage around an area.

Dindai Flats

Forgotten Depths: Aspect of Biting Cold (For Sorcerers) - After freezing an enemy, you'll gain a 25% chance that they'll become vulnerable for three seconds.

The Scarred Coast

Carrion Fields: Aspect of the Iron Warrior (For Barbarians) - Become Unstoppable after using Iron Skin and gain a 10% damage reduction.

Komdor Temple: Aspect of the Bounding Conduit (For Sorcerers) - Gain +20% movement speed for three seconds after Teleporting.

Untamed Scarps

Bloodsoaked Crag: Shepherd's Aspect (For Druids) - Core skills can deal +6% more damage per active companion.

Sealed Archives: Aspect of Mending Stone (For Druids) - Adds +6 seconds to the duration of Earthen Bulwark. Also, defeating enemies using Earth skill restores X amount of your Earthen Bulwark's Barrier effect.

Charnel House: Aspect of Perpetual Stomping (For Barbarians) - Damaging your enemy using the Kick or Ground Stomp abilities resets the cooldown of Leap.

Champion's Demise: Aspect of the Umbral (General) - Restore +1 of your primary resource whenever you crowd-control an enemy.

Ancient's Lament: Aspect of Volatile Shadows (For Rogues) - After your Dark Shroud shadow gets removed, you set off an explosion around you that deals X Shadow damage.

Jakha Basin

Guulrahn Canals: Trickster's Aspect (For Rogues) - Caltrops throws an additional exploding cluster of Stun Grenades that deals X physical damage and stuns enemies for half of a second.

Guulrahn Slums: Splintering Aspect (For Necromancers) - The Bone Spear's primary attack causes enemies beyond the first attack to become vulnerable for 1.5 seconds, and the shards from Bone Spear deal 50% more damage to vulnerable enemies and pierce them.

Buried Halls: Rapid Aspect (General) - All basic skills gain an added 15% attack speed.

The Accursed Wastes

Betrayer's Row: Aspect of Potent Blood (For Necromancers) - When health is full, Blood Orbs grants an additional +10 essence.

Kehjistan Dungeons

Diablo 4's Kehjistan was the great empire of the eastern lands of Sanctuary. The place is also known as the East Empire and was called Kehjan during ancient times. It is located near the Twin Seas, Kurast in the south, and Caldeum in the north.

Once revered as a brilliant civilization, Kehjistan is now nothing but an empty wasteland crawling with different sorts of enemies and loot. Here are the locations for the Dungeons and their Legendary Aspects:

Stronghold: Altar of Ruin

Sepulcher of the Forsworn: Hulking Aspect (For Necromancers) - A summoned Golem has a 1% chance to lower its active cooldown by two seconds, as well as another 1% chance to conjure up a corpse each time it hits an enemy with its normal attack.

Stronghold: Omath's Redoubt

Crumbling Hekma: Aspect of Splintering Energy (For Sorcerers) - Casting Lightning Spear has an 11% chance to spawn another spear.

Amber Sands

Tomb of the Saints: Incendiary Aspect (For Sorcerers) - Lucky Hit and Burning damage has an up to 5% chance to restore +10 mana.

Sunken Library: Aspect of Control (For Sorcerers) - Deal an additional 30% damage to immobilized, frozen, or dazed enemies.

Shivta Ruins: Wind Striker Aspect (General) - Critical strikes grant an 8% bonus to your movement speed for a second, up to six seconds.

Collapsed Vault: Aspect of Cyclonic Force (For Druids) - Casting Cyclone Armor also reduces physical damage intake. Meanwhile, the Cyclone Armor is also applied to all nearby allies.

Inferno: Vengeful Aspect (For Rogues) - Get a Lucky Hit. Also, making an enemy vulnerable has up to a 30% chance to grant a +3% increased critical hit rate for three seconds, up to 9%.

Scouring Sands

Sirocco Caverns: Aspect of Echoing Fury (For Barbarians) - Casting Shout skills gives your character an additional +2 fury per second while in use.

Abandoned Mineworks: Aspect of Retribution (General) - Faraway enemies have an 8% chance to get stunned for two seconds after hitting you. You are also able to deal 20% increased damage to stunned enemies.

Halls of the Damned: Aspect of Disobedience (General) - Gain +0.25% increased armor for four seconds when you deal any type of damage, stacks up to 25%.

Fading Echo: Skinwalker's Aspect (For Druids) - Gain X amount of life when you use a Shapeshifting skill that changes your form, and if you are at full life, have the ability to gain the same amount as Fortify instead.

Caldeum

Yshari Sanctum: Needleflare Aspect (General) - Grants your character a 20% chance for Thorns damage to also affect all surrounding enemies.

Crusaders' Cathedral: Stormshifter's Aspect (For Druids) - After casting Hurricane, gain +2 ranks to your Shapeshifting abilities.

Prison of Caldeum: Opportunist's Aspect (For Rogues) - Breaking Stealth mode with an attack drops a bunch of exploding Stun Grenades that deal X physical damage and stuns your enemies for half a second.

Renegade's Retreat: Aspect of Corruption (For Rogues) - Imbuement skill effects have 20% increased potency against vulnerable enemies.

Deserted Underpass: Torturous Aspect (For Necromancers) - Enemies afflicted by your Iron Maiden skill have a 15% chance to be stunned for one second whenever they deal direct damage.

Ragged Coastline

Putrid Aquifer: Aspect of the Unwavering (For Sorcerers) - Directly taking damage gives you a 2% chance to reset the cooldown of defensive skills.

Forgotten Ruins: Iron Blood Aspect (For Barbarians) - Gain 2% damage reduction for each nearby bleeding enemy and can be stacked up to 10% maximum.

Uldur's Cave: Aspect of the Damned (For Necromancers) - Inflict an added +30% increased Shadow damage to enemies afflicted by either Decrepify and Iron Maiden, or both.

Corrupted Grotto: Aspect of Grasping Veins (For Necromancers) - Gain an added 10% critical strike chance for six seconds after casting Corpse Tendrils and deal +30% bonus damage to affected enemies.

Heretics Asylum: Veteran Brawler's Aspect (For Barbarians) - Each time a core skill deals direct damage to an enemy, your next Charge or Leap deals +15% increased damage, up to 225%.

Southern Expanse

Conclave: Aspect of the Changeling's Debt (For Druids) - Damaging an enemy who has been poisoned with the Werebear skill instantly deals 120% of the poisoning damage and consumes the effect.

Hakan's Refuge: Relentless Berserker's Aspect (For Barbarians) - Get a chance to inflict Lucky Hit. Also, damaging an enemy using a core skill has up to a 22% chance to prolong the duration of Berserking by a second. This duration gets doubled once you're able to land a critical strike with your core skill.

Hawezar Dungeons

Hawezar, much like Blight Town from DS3, is the bane of an RPG player's existence. In Diablo 4, these swamplands are filled with grotesque enemies and poisonous areas, making it a bit more difficult to maneuver and explore. Here are the Dungeons and Legendary Aspects in the area:

Stronghold: Eriman's Pyre

Oblivion: Aspect of Shared Misery (For Rogues) - Get the chance to inflict Lucky Hit. Furthermore, when you directly hit a crowd-controlled enemy, there is up to a 30% chance for that crowd-control effect to spread across other unaffected hostiles.

Stronghold: Vyeresz

Shadowed Plunge: Aspect of Branching Volleys (For Rogues) - Arrows from the Barrage ability have a 15% chance to split into two more arrows the moment they ricochet.

Dismal Foothills

Heathen's Keep: Aspect of Numbing Wrath (For Barbarians) - Each fury point that is accumulated while at maximum fury grants +3 Fortify.

Light's Refuge: Aspect of Bul-Kathos (For Barbarians) - The Leap skill causes a powerful Earthquake that deals X physical damage over four seconds. If you're standing in an Earthquake, you gain an added 5% damage reduction.

The Writhing Mire

Fetid Mausoleum: Snowguard's Aspect (For Sorcerers)- While within your own Blizzard, you take 10% less damage.

Umir Plateau

Bastion of Faith: Trickshot Aspect (For Rogues) - If your Penetrating Shot ability damages an enemy, two more arrows split off to either side. These arrows deal 10% of Penetrating Shot's damage and do not split any further.

Lost Keep: Aspect of the Deflecting Barrier (General) - When your Barrier is active, there is a 7% chance to evade incoming direct damage from distant enemies.

Endless Gates: Aspect of the Rampaging Werebeast (For Druids) - The duration of your Grizzly Rage is turned up to X seconds. Getting critical strikes while Grizzly Rage is active increases your critical strike damage by 10% for the duration.

Earthen Wound: Aspect of Singed Extremities (For Sorcerers) - After immobilization wears off, enemies are slowed by a whopping 25% for four seconds.

Fethis Wetlands

Blind Burrows: Aspect of the Tempest (For Druids) - Hurricane damage is increased by 7% each second while it's active.

Maugan's Works: Earthstriker's Aspect (For Barbarians) - After changing weapons 10 times, your next attack gains Overpower and deal 30% increased Overpower damage.

Ruins of Rakhat Keep

Iron Hold: Fastblood Aspect (For Necromancers) - Blood Orbs decrease your ultimate skill cooldown by half a second.

Akkhan's Grasp: Blighted Aspect (For Necromancers) - Deal 50% more damage for six seconds after the Shadowblight key passive damages enemies 10 times.

Steadfast Barracks: Vigorous Aspect (For Druids) - Recieve 10% less damage while transformed into a Werewolf.

Toxic Fens

Ruins of Eridu: Sacrificial Aspect (For Necromancers) - Improved Sacrifice bonuses by 15%.

Leviathan's Maw: Aspect of Siphoned Victuals (For Rogues) - Chance to Lucky Hit, and damaging a vulnerable enemy using a core skill has up to a 10% chance to drop a Healing Potion.

Ghoa Ruins: Enshrouding Aspect (For Rogues) - Aquire a Dark Shroud shadow every three seconds when your character is standing still; each Dark Shroud shadow gives you +2% increased damage reduction.

Blightmarsh

Witchwater: Prodigy's Aspect (For Sorcerers) - Using a cooldown restores 15 mana.

Serpent's Lair: Aspect of Three Curses (For Sorcerers) - The Meteor skill deals +33% increased critical damage against healthy targets.

Forsaken Coast

Faceless Shrine: Unyielding Commander's Aspect (For Necromancers) - While casting Army of the Dead, your minions get +70% attack speed and take 90% reduced damage.

Rotspill Delta

Haunted Refuge: Brawler's Aspect (For Barbarians) - Enemies damaged using the Kick or Charge ability will detonate if they are killed within the next two seconds, dealing X damage to nearby enemies.

Belfry Zakara: Aspect of the Ursine Horror (For Druids) - Pulverize is now an Earth skill. After casting Pulverize, tectonic spikes continue to deal X damage over two seconds.

Ancient Reservoir: Aspect of Ancestral Echoes (For Barbarians) - Get the chance to deal a Lucky Hit. Along with the lucky hit, damaging enemies with the Leap, Upheaval, or Whirlwind skill has up to a 40% chance to summon an Ancient to perform the same skill. This can only happen once every five seconds.

So there you have it, folks. We hope this guide was able to help you find what you needed to find in the world of Sanctuary. Now that you know where these dungeons and Legendary Aspects are, check this article out to learn more about the skill trees in Diablo 4.

Poll : 0 votes