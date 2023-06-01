What are Lucky Hits in Diablo 4? 

In the dark and treacherous world of Diablo 4, adventurers will encounter a term called Lucky Hits. Not to be confused with Critical Strikes, Lucky Hits possess their own distinct characteristics and potential in the game. This article sheds light on Lucky Hits in Diablo 4 and explains how to maximize their potential and unlock powerful effects.

How to harness the power of Lucky Hits in Diablo 4

Lucky Hits have the ability to unleash potent effects that have the potential to turn the tide of any battle. Diablo 4 offers skills, passives, and legendary gear items alongside powerful Lucky Hit effects. This provides players with a much-needed opportunity to enhance their overall gameplay.

For instance, a Staff may have a 5% chance of instantly executing an enemy. However, if a Lucky Hit connects, the effects generated can significantly augment your combat prowess. This makes Lucky Hits a desirable gameplay mechanic to explore.

To embrace the full potential of Lucky Hits, you must seek out weapons, items, and skills that deliver Lucky Hit effects. Some legendary items found in the Sanctuary may have unique properties triggered by Lucky Hits, such as the aforementioned Staff.

Additionally, you can utilize Legendary Aspects to apply new Lucky Hit effects to your gear, granting greater flexibility and customization options.

How to increase Lucky Hit chance in Diablo 4

To optimize the chances of getting a Lucky Hit, you may opt for a couple of strategies. First and foremost, utilizing skills with high base Lucky Hit chances is crucial. Enabling Advanced Tooltips allows you to assess the Lucky Hit chance associated with each skill. Skills like Forceful Arrow that have a 50% chance or Frost Bolt with a 30% chance can prove advantageous choices.

Secondly, you should focus on gear that enhances the possibility of securing Lucky Hits. There are Rings, Gloves, and Wands that can potentially come with an increased Lucky Hit chance modifier. By incorporating such items into your builds, you can significantly amplify your Lucky Hit potential. This will enable you to have a synergetic blend of skills, passives, and gear effects.

By combining skills, passives, and gears that enhance your Lucky Hit effects, you can unlock some exciting and unique build options for your character classes.

