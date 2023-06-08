How to use the Diablo 4 skill tree builder

Skill Trees are making a comeback in Diablo 4, and they are absolute game-changers. If you've already gone ahead and selected your characters' class, you might want to start getting to know the skills and abilities at your disposal. There are a ton of builds for every player in the game to try, but if you're not familiar with the skills and passives, there's a chance that your build won't work out so well.

This guide aims to provide you with the basics on how to manage your abilities so you can go for builds that suit your playstyle.

Diablo 4's skill trees and how to use them

Before we begin, it's important to know how skills and passives work in Diablo 4. Much like 90% of video games out there, the title's characters have skills that they can use in battle. These abilities are unique to each class and need to be equipped and manually activated through your controller or keyboard.

Once you've leveled up, you'll be able to acquire skill points, which lets you upgrade your abilities. Keep in mind, skills are linked to your weapons, so if you're thinking of switching them out, make sure you have the necessary skills to wield them. These active skills are chosen and upgraded through the skill tree via skill nodes.

Passives, on the other hand, are similar to active skills but aren't manually activated. Once you've unlocked them, they'll be mobilized automatically. They also differ visually on the skill tree as passive skills do not have three extending branches compared to active skills.

Lastly, Diablo 4's skill trees aren't as complicated as one would think. They're composed of skill nodes that branch off into different skills and passives as you go along and unlock them. Some parts of these skill trees won't be unlocked until you've spent a certain amount of skill points on a previous branch so make sure you spend those skill points wisely.

Focus on the basics

When you first pick a basic skill in Diablo 4, regardless of what character class you choose, you'll be allowed to get two potential upgrades. The first upgrade is something you have to get, while the second one is more of a choice between option A and option B.

For example, you pick the Rogue's Heartseeker skill and upgrade it for the first time. This allows you to unlock the corresponding skill next to it. In this case, it would be the Enhanced Heartseeker.

After unlocking the first upgrade, you'll then be given the option to choose what kind of extra powers and abilities you'd want to incorporate with the skill. Would you go with the Fundamental Heartseeker that increases crit damage? Or Primary Heartseeker with the ability to hit more enemies? These choices are entirely up to you.

It is also highly recommended by many Diablo 4 players to go for a single basic skill to focus on instead of two or three. However, if you wish to simply unlock the next skill branch, then go ahead and get those skills. From here. you can play around with them, test them out, and see what feels right.

Mastering Combat Skills in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard)

At the end of the day, it's still up to you and your playstyle. What's even better is that you can refund skill points whenever, so adjusting your skill trees to fit your playstyle will be nothing but a breeze.

We hope this guide helps you gain more power in Diablo 4. And if you're looking to deal even heavier damage, here are five of the best early-game DPS builds.

