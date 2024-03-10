Diablo 4 Season 4 start date: When does Season 3 end?

Fans are eager to know when Diablo 4 Season 4 will begin, bouncing off the middling consensus over the ongoing Season 3. Blizzard's oversight in internal testing has made Season 3's launch the most controversial one so far, but Season 4 promises a redemption arc for the title.

Admittedly, the developers did something right in Season of The Construct; they let fans enjoy the overpowered Barbarian build throughout the whole Season. However, many fundamental complaints about the game still hold up - some of which Season 4 will finally address.

Diablo 4 Season 4 start date for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

Diablo 4 Season 4 will involve a big loot rework (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Season of The Construct ends on April 16, implying fans can expect the Diablo 4 Season 4 start date to be April 16, 2024. While Blizzard has not officially announced the Season 4 start date, they have slated the conclusion of Season 3 on this day. Leaving aside potential delays, there is usually never an off-season downtime between two seasons.

Barring any routine server maintenance or technical setbacks, this should be a global release for the fourth Season. All players on Windows, PlayStation, and Xbox will get to play the upcoming Season on April 16th.

Diablo 4 Season 4 loot rework: What to expect

The big change to shake up Diablo 4 in the upcoming fourth Season will be an itemization revamp. The developers have not revealed the finer details, but the key point is that item drops will be more rewarding in general.

Uber uniques will still be aspirational, but the developers will likely take a page out of Last Epoch's crafting, which is much more open to creative experimentation.

Season 4 will have a much larger scope than the systemic changes of Season 2. The changes are so fundamental that there will be a pre-season Public Test Realm client for which willing players can sign up.

The release date of this Season 4 PTR client has not been announced yet, but an educated guess would place it in the first week of April. Now that Diablo 4 is on Game Pass, this will be a great time for new players to join in on this action.

