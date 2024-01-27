Diablo 4 Season 3 Season Journey objectives, all Legendary Aspect rewards, and more

Diablo 4 Season 3 Season Journey objectives are a good way to unlock some great rewards in Blizzard’s hit action RPG. There are four chapters to the story, and each one will unlock Legendary Aspects for each character class. On top of that, there will be a trio of Paragon Tiers to complete. These will give other rewards, such as titles, emblems, and treasure chests that drop a random set of potentially handy items.

Depending on how you play the game, the Diablo 4 Season 3 Season Journey objectives could be done in one sitting or over the course of several weeks or months. There’s no rush, as there are still several months left in this season. This article discusses everything you need to do and everything you can unlock.

All Diablo 4 Season 3 Season Journey Chapter 1 Objectives

Diablo 4 Season 3 Season Journey Tier 1 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

It all begins with Diablo 4 Season 3 Season Journey objectives in Chapter 1. This is where you’ll do the easiest tasks and get your feet wet for the real challenges ahead. Each time you complete an objective, you’ll gain Smaller Favor, but if you want to move on to the next tier, you must complete 7/8 objectives.

Beneath the Sands: Complete 1 dungeon in Kehjistan

Complete 1 dungeon in Kehjistan Trouble in the Wilds: Complete 2 World Events

Complete 2 World Events Eerie Harvest: Collect 15 Lifesbane, found only in Kehjistan

Collect 15 Lifesbane, found only in Kehjistan Test of Mettle: Defeat 5 Elite Monsters

Defeat 5 Elite Monsters Waste Not: Salvage 10 Magic items at the Blacksmith

Salvage 10 Magic items at the Blacksmith Soulless Threat: Defeat 100 Constructs, available after completing or skipping the Campaign

Defeat 100 Constructs, available after completing or skipping the Campaign Inauguration of Power: Equip Governing Stones to your Construct, available after completing or skipping the campaign

Equip Governing Stones to your Construct, available after completing or skipping the campaign Tiny Clarity: Upgrade your Potion to Tiny at the Alchemist

Diablo 4 Season 3 Season Journey Chapter 1 Rewards

Once you’ve completed 7 out of 8 objectives in Chapter 1, you’ll receive the following rewards and the ability to move on to the next section of the Diablo 4 Season 3 Season Journey objectives:

Greater Favor

First Journey Cache: Contains a number of Governing Stones, Tuning Stones, Shattered Stones, and Iron Chunks

Aspect of Sundered Ground (Barbarian)

Virulent Aspect (Druid)

Shattered Spirit’s Aspect (Necromancer)

Resistant Assailant’s Aspect (Rogue)

Aspect of Shredding Blades (Sorcerer)

All Diablo 4 Season 3 Season Journey Chapter 2 Objectives

Diablo 4 Season 3 Season Journey (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In Diablo 4 Season 3 Season Journey objectives for Chapter 2, the difficulty picks up a bit. You’ll need to clear out a Stronghold on the map, as well as complete a few Cellars. These are dotted all across the map and are very easy to spot. In addition, you’ll need to complete more slots in your Codex of Power, World Events, and more. Once you’ve done 6 out of 8, you’ll move on.

Ruins Reclaimed: Conquer a Stronghold

Conquer a Stronghold Undertaker: Complete 4 Cellars

Complete 4 Cellars Finer Clarity: Upgrade your Potion to Minor at the Alchemist

Upgrade your Potion to Minor at the Alchemist Susurration: Open a Silent Chest, found randomly in Sanctuary, with a Whispering Key from the Purveyor of Curiosities

Open a Silent Chest, found randomly in Sanctuary, with a Whispering Key from the Purveyor of Curiosities Wellspring of Power: Acquire 4 Governing Stones, available after completing or skipping the Campaign

Acquire 4 Governing Stones, available after completing or skipping the Campaign Lapidarist Novice: Craft 1 Uncertain Seneschal Stone Cache at the Jeweler

Craft 1 Uncertain Seneschal Stone Cache at the Jeweler Path to Strength: Unlock 6 Aspects in the Codex of Power, such as through completing Dungeons

Unlock 6 Aspects in the Codex of Power, such as through completing Dungeons A Master at Work: Complete 3 World Events with Mastery

Diablo 4 Season 3 Season Journey Chapter 2 Rewards

Finishing up the Diablo 4 Season 3 Season Journey in Chapter 2 will grant you more favor, as well as several beneficial Legendary Aspects for all of your classes. These are quite useful, depending on what build you go with:

Greater Favor

Second Journey Cache: Contains a number of Governing Stones, Tuning STones, and Scattered Prisms.

Devilish Aspect (Barbarian)

Aspect of the Alpha (Druid)

Aspect of Exposed Flesh (Necromancer)

Infiltrator’s Aspect (Rogue)

Aspect of Frozen Orbit (Sorcerer)

All Diablo 4 Season 3 Season Journey Chapter 3 Objectives

Diablo 4 Season 3 Season Journey (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The challenges for Diablo 4 Season 3 Season Journey Chapter 3 are more intense than ever before. You’ll need to complete tasks for the Tree of Whispers, defeat several Strongholds, slay Malphas, Keeper of the Vault, and more. You need to finish 9 out of 11 of these before you can move on to the next set of tasks:

Touching the Eternal: Unlock 13 Aspects in the Codex of Power, such as through completing Dungeons

Unlock 13 Aspects in the Codex of Power, such as through completing Dungeons Champion of the Lost: Clear 3 Strongholds

Clear 3 Strongholds Grim Claim: Obtain 10 Caches from the Tree of Whispers by completing Whispers

Obtain 10 Caches from the Tree of Whispers by completing Whispers Play for Keeps: Defeat Malphas, Keeper of the Vault, available after completing or skipping the campaign

Defeat Malphas, Keeper of the Vault, available after completing or skipping the campaign Expert Deconstruction: Defeat 50 Elite Constructs, available after completing or skipping the campaign

Defeat 50 Elite Constructs, available after completing or skipping the campaign Kill the Messengers: Defeat 9 Vault Heralds summoned at Braziers, available after completing or skipping the campaign

Defeat 9 Vault Heralds summoned at Braziers, available after completing or skipping the campaign Plexus Array: Acquire 14 Tuning Stones, available after completing or skipping the campaign

Acquire 14 Tuning Stones, available after completing or skipping the campaign Exceptional Potency: Upgrade your Potion to Light at the Alchemist

Upgrade your Potion to Light at the Alchemist Zoltun’s Judgment: Acquire Zoltun’s Warding by spending a Pearl of Warding at any Statue of Zoltun Kulle, available after completing or skipping the campaign

Acquire Zoltun’s Warding by spending a Pearl of Warding at any Statue of Zoltun Kulle, available after completing or skipping the campaign Battle Hardened: Reach level 35

Reach level 35 Predator and Prey: Defeat Monsters while Bloodmarked in Hostile areas

Diablo 4 Season 3 Season Journey Chapter 3 Rewards

Completing Diablo Season 3 Season Journey Chapter 3 will give you another set of fantastic Legendary Aspects for your character classes, more Favor, and the Third Journey Cache, which can help you improve your robotic companion:

Greater Favor

Third Journey Cache: Contains Pearls of Warding, Governing Stones, Tuning Stones, and Legendary Salvage.

Aspect of Limitless Rage (Barbarian)

Aspect of the Dark Howl (Druid)

Blood Getter’s Aspect (Necromancer)

Ravager’s Aspect (Rogue)

Everliving Aspect (Sorcerer)

All Diablo 4 Season 3 Season Journey Chapter 4 Objectives

Diablo 4 Season 3 Season Journey (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This is where things feel like the real end-game is beginning for Diablo 4 Season 3 Season Journey Objectives. Chapter 4 requires you to hit Level 55, defeat a World Boss, a Legion Events, grind your way through Vaults, and much more. You need to complete 9 out of 11 of these objectives if you want to move on:

Quelled Hatred: Purify 1,000 Seeds of Hatred obtained in Hostile areas at an Altar of Extraction

Purify 1,000 Seeds of Hatred obtained in Hostile areas at an Altar of Extraction The Bigger They Are: Defeat a World Boss

Defeat a World Boss Hard Fought Victory: Complete a Legion Event

Complete a Legion Event Scouring the Vaults: Complete 10 Vaults

Complete 10 Vaults Zoltun’s Prize: Unlock Wardwoven Chests by preserving Zoltun’s Warding

Unlock Wardwoven Chests by preserving Zoltun’s Warding Turning the Tide: Defeat 30 Vault Heralds summoned at Braziers

Defeat 30 Vault Heralds summoned at Braziers Facing Dark Terrors: Complete Nightmare Vaults

Complete Nightmare Vaults Harnessing Nightmares: Craft a Vault Sigil at the Occultist

Craft a Vault Sigil at the Occultist Guilt: Defeat the Echo of Varshan in Nightmare, summoned beneath the Tree of whispers with materials from Nightmare Whisper Caches

Defeat the Echo of Varshan in Nightmare, summoned beneath the Tree of whispers with materials from Nightmare Whisper Caches Grim Reward: Obtain Caches from the Tree of Whispers by completing Whispers

Obtain Caches from the Tree of Whispers by completing Whispers Beginning of the End: Reach level 55

Diablo 4 Season 3 Season Journey Chapter 4 Rewards

This is the final set of rewards before you start getting into the serious higher-level content and greater difficulty options. Each of the classes receives their final unique Legendary Aspect, as well as a useful chest filled with items:

Greater Favor

Fourth Journey Cache: Contains Pearls of Warding, Governing Stones, and Tuning Stones.

Aspect of Encroaching Wrath (Barbarian)

Aspect of Nature’s Savagery (Druid)

Aspect of Serration (Necromancer)

Snap Frozen Aspect (Rogue)

Aspect of Frozen Memories (Sorcerer)

All Diablo 4 Slayer objectives and rewards

Diablo 4 Season 3 Season Journey (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Once you’ve reached level 55 and are on Nightmare or Torment difficulties, you can work towards the Slayer tier of objectives. This one requires some truly intense challenges, like Nightmare Dungeons, defeating Helltide Commanders, and bosses like Grigoire, the Galvanic Saint in Torment. You must complete 9 out of 11 to move on.

Objectives

Prophecy Pluripotent: Open Tortured Gifts of 3 different type during Helltide

Open Tortured Gifts of 3 different type during Helltide Blessing of the Strong: Equip Sacred Legendary items in every slot

Equip Sacred Legendary items in every slot Heads of the Snake: Defeat 6 Helltide Commanders during Helltide

Defeat 6 Helltide Commanders during Helltide Vanquishing Hell’s Best: Defeat 100 Champion Monsters

Defeat 100 Champion Monsters Overcoming Terrors: Complete 20 Nightmare Vaults

Complete 20 Nightmare Vaults Zoltun’s Bounty: Unlock 30 Wardwoven Chests by preserving Zoltun’s Warding

Unlock 30 Wardwoven Chests by preserving Zoltun’s Warding Lapidarist Proficient: Craft 50 Uncertain Seneschal Stone Caches at the Jeweler

Craft 50 Uncertain Seneschal Stone Caches at the Jeweler Seneschal Ascendant: Advance Tuning Stones to Rank 10

Advance Tuning Stones to Rank 10 Confronting Ancestral Terror: Complete Tier 21 or higher Nightmare Dungeons

Complete Tier 21 or higher Nightmare Dungeons Shock and Awe: Defeat Grigoire, the Galvanic Saint in Torment IV

Defeat Grigoire, the Galvanic Saint in Torment IV Invasion of Privacy: Rummage through Wardwoven Chests until you have real all of Zoltun Kulle’s journal entries

Rewards

Epic Favor

Slayer’s Cache: Contains late-game resources, Governing Stones, Tuning Stones, Pearls of Warding, and Ancestral Legendary Items

Aspect of Adaptability (all classes)

Juggernaut’s Aspect (all classes)

Seneschal Ideogram Emblem

All Diablo 4 Champion objectives and rewards

Diablo 4 Season 3 Season Journey (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The next set of Diablo 4 Season 3 Season Journey objectives are for Torment-level players. Some of these require some truly intense grinding, such as purifying 33,333 Seeds of Hatred in Hostile, slaying Lord Zir in Torment, and The Beast in the Ice, also in Torment. After you complete 8 out of 10, you’ll gain your rewards.

Objectives

Heir to Transcendence: Equip Ancestral Legendary items in every slot

Equip Ancestral Legendary items in every slot Veteran of Ashes: Acquire 6,666 Aberrant Cinders during Helltide

Acquire 6,666 Aberrant Cinders during Helltide Harbinger of Ice: Defeat The Beast in the Ice in Torment, summoned with Distilled Fear from Tier 30 or higher Nightmare dungeons

Defeat The Beast in the Ice in Torment, summoned with Distilled Fear from Tier 30 or higher Nightmare dungeons Forgiveness: Defeat Lord Zir in Torment, summoned in Fractured Peaks with Exquisite Blood from Torment World Bosses or Legion Events

Defeat Lord Zir in Torment, summoned in Fractured Peaks with Exquisite Blood from Torment World Bosses or Legion Events Keeper of Nothing: Defeat the Echo of Malphas in Torment, summoned in the Vault of the Loom with Pearls of Warding and Shattered Stone materials

Defeat the Echo of Malphas in Torment, summoned in the Vault of the Loom with Pearls of Warding and Shattered Stone materials Zoltun’s Treasures: Unlock 50 Wardwoven Chests by preserving Zoltun’s Warding

Unlock 50 Wardwoven Chests by preserving Zoltun’s Warding Panoply of Power: Acquire all 12 Governing Stones

Acquire all 12 Governing Stones Plexus Arsenal: Acquire 25 Tuning Stones

Acquire 25 Tuning Stones Mephisto’s Bane: Purify 33,333 Seeds of Hatred obtained in Hostile areas at an Altar of Extraction

Purify 33,333 Seeds of Hatred obtained in Hostile areas at an Altar of Extraction Bastion of Humanity: Reach level 90

Rewards

Epic Favor

Champion’s Cache: Contains a number of late-game resources, Scattered Prisms, Shattered Stone, Pearls of Warding and Ancestral Legendary Items.

All Diablo 4 Destroyer objectives and rewards

For only the bravest of the brave, this is the final series of challenges in this Season. The hardest challenges await, such as Echo of Lilith, Avarice the Gold Cursed, and Ashava the Pestilent, and your construct will need four different types of Legendary Tuning Stones that are Rank 10. Nine out of 11 objectives will give you the final season rewards.

Objectives

Exterminator: Defeat Duriel in Torment five times, summoned in Kehjistan with materials from Grigoire and the Echo of Varshan

Defeat Duriel in Torment five times, summoned in Kehjistan with materials from Grigoire and the Echo of Varshan Avatar of Sanctuary’s Might: Equip at least 8 Ancestral Unique items simultaneously

Equip at least 8 Ancestral Unique items simultaneously Glyphmaster: Improve 5 Paragon Glyphs to Rank 15 by completing Nightmare Dungeons

Improve 5 Paragon Glyphs to Rank 15 by completing Nightmare Dungeons Seneschal Supremacy: Equip 4 different types of Legendary Tuning Stones that are Rank 10 to your Construct

Blessed Mother Departed: Defeat the Echo of Lilith in Torment, remembered in Nevesk

Defeat the Echo of Lilith in Torment, remembered in Nevesk Not All Who Wander: Defeat 5 Seething Abomination while Bloodmarked in Hostile areas

Defeat 5 Seething Abomination while Bloodmarked in Hostile areas Master of the Vaults: Complete a Tier 90 Nightmare Vault

Complete a Tier 90 Nightmare Vault Lootmaster: Open 10 Tortured Gifts during a single Helltide in Torment

Open 10 Tortured Gifts during a single Helltide in Torment Death Comes for Us All: Defeat the World Boss, The Wandering Death, in Torment

Defeat the World Boss, The Wandering Death, in Torment Treasures of the Damned: Defeat the World Boss, Avarice the Gold Cursed, twice in Torment

Defeat the World Boss, Avarice the Gold Cursed, twice in Torment Unyielding Scourge: Defeat the World Boss, Ashava the Pestilent, twice in Torment

Rewards

Demon’s: Player Title

Whisper: Player TItle

Destroyer’s Cache: Contains an amount of Shattered Stones, and Pearls of Warding

Malphas Image: Emblem

