5 Best Legendary Aspects for Sorcerers in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is a treasure of an extensive list of mechanics, skills, and features to remember while trying out the many builds possible in action RPG. Being one of the most successful games of 2023, just after three days of release, its enormous content surely justifies its popularity. Among the five main classes in the game, one of the most popular is undoubtedly the Sorcerer after launch.

To have a good Sorcerer build, you must use the best Legendary Aspects suitable for your character. Hence, this article will look at the five best Legendary Aspects for your Sorcerer in Diablo 4.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's personal views.

Exploring the five best Legendary Aspects for Sorcerers in Diablo 4

As mentioned earlier, to have a great Sorcerer build, you must be endowed with Legendary Aspects suitable for your character. This will grant you some beneficial buffs during combat, as Sanctuary is a deadly and unforgiving place crawling with demons.

5) Prodigy's Aspect

Diablo @Diablo



is taking over “One Hell of a good time.” #DiabloIV is taking over “One Hell of a good time.”#DiabloIV is taking over 🔥 https://t.co/3D9eRl944o

The Prodigy's Aspect is undoubtedly one of the best Legendary Aspects for Sorcerers in the game, as it solves the biggest issue these characters have during combat: Mana. You can consider Mana as the primary magical currency Sorcerers use to perform their various Magical skills.

The Prodigy's Aspect will restore 15-25 Mana whenever you use a cooldown skill like Teleport or Flame Shield. Hence, you can easily restore your entire Mana pool using your skills, which is exceedingly beneficial.

4) Exploiter's Aspect

Diablo @Diablo



Celebrate the carnage by sharing videos of your in-game death on Twitter or TikTok with It’s #DiabloIV launch week, and death is in the air.Celebrate the carnage by sharing videos of your in-game death on Twitter or TikTok with #DiabloDeaths for a chance to have @meganfox read your eulogy. It’s #DiabloIV launch week, and death is in the air.Celebrate the carnage by sharing videos of your in-game death on Twitter or TikTok with #DiabloDeaths for a chance to have @meganfox read your eulogy. https://t.co/zncaW9UAxS

If the Prodigy's Aspect restored Mana, the Exploiter's Aspect would increase the damage you do to enemies. As you progress through the game, you will start facing Unstoppable enemies, who are actually not that easy to beat in Diablo 4. Elites, when they break out of CC, and bosses count as Unstoppable enemies, immune to crowd control.

The Exploiter's Aspect will grant you a 20% increased crowd control duration. Moreover, while enemies are Unstoppable, you deal 20-50% increased damage to them. This will be highly useful during boss fights and Elite confrontations, especially during the late-game stage in Diablo 4.

3) Edgemaster's Aspect

Xbox @Xbox Congrats #DiabloIV on the fastest selling Blizzard game on Xbox ever! Congrats #DiabloIV on the fastest selling Blizzard game on Xbox ever! https://t.co/PATHi9mfQW

The Egdemaster's Aspect is arguably the most useful Legendary Aspects for the Sorcerer class, as it greatly depends on your Mana. If you can save up and have a high Mana level, the Edgemaster's Aspect will boost your attacks proportional to your Mana in Diablo 4.

With the Edgemaster's Aspect, skills deal up to 10-20% increased damage based on your available Mana when cast, receiving the maximum benefit while you have full Mana.

2) Aspect of Disobedience

You should never forget that the Sorcerer is not beefy and can quickly be damaged by enemies. Hence, you must reduce this disadvantage as much as possible with the Aspect of Disobedience. This Legendary Aspect scales with how much damage you inflict and grants you a significant boost to your armor.

You gain 0.25-0.50% increased armor for four seconds when you deal any damage, stacking up to 25-50%. You will have to inflict a minimum of 100 sources of damage to a boost of 50% in Diablo 4.

1) Aspect of Engulfing Flames

You are likely employing a Fire Sorcerer as your character, as it is arguably the most powerful and famous build in Diablo 4. However, the Fire Sorcerer build is incomplete without including the Aspect of Engulfing Flames. As you continue to inflict damage over time with fire spells like Firewall and Hydra, this Legendary Aspect will capitalize on it and inflict some hefty bonus fire damage.

While enemies are affected by more damage over time than their total Life, you deal 30-40% increased burning damage to them with the Aspect of Engulfing Flames.

Poll : 0 votes