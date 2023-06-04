The best Sorcerer PvE build in Diablo 4

The Sorcerer is one of the best classes in Diablo 4, if you prefer casting devastating spells from a distance during combat. As an eminent action RPG, this game offers the best combos and abilities for your character as the combat init is extremely range-friendly. However, since the path is difficult in Sanctuary, you should always be ready with the best build and gear for your character.

The Sorcerer is a tricky class to build and master. But fret not, as this guide will help build your character in a particular way that they mop the floor with the enemies in Diablo 4.

Exploring the best Sorcerer build for PvE in Diablo 4

Before heading on to this build, you must keep in mind that the Sorcerer class is not beefy and does not have a huge health bar like the Barbarian or the Druid. Hence, getting out of sticky situations and dealing with enemies from a distance should be your prime objective.

The Sorcerer is capable of casting extremely potent skills of three different elements— Fire, Lightning, and Frost. However, the Fire Skills deal the most amount of damage. Alongside it, you should also aim to pick up some important skills from other trees too. For example, Teleport from the Lightning Tree and Frost Nova from the Frost Tree are extremely important in this build.

Best skills to unlock with this build in Diablo 4

As it is with any Fire Sorcerer build, you must start off by picking up Firebolt and Fireball abilities in the Basic and Core skills. The former is a good single-target attack that deals 10% damage and 40% burning damage for eight seconds. Meanwhile, the Fireball covers a small area as it hurls a big ball of fire, dealing 60% damage to all the foes that get hit by it.

Make sure to pick some defensive skills like Teleport, which is a Lightning offering as mentioned earlier. With it, you can turn into lightning and "teleport" into a desired location, dealing 25% damage to the enemies around you upon landing. This is one of the best skills for getting out of sticky situations and regaining control.

Next, you should return back to the Fire skill tree and unlock the Firewall ability. Being an extremely powerful and useful option, it burns your enemies for 160% damage over eight seconds with its wall of flames.

These skills would have been enough if it was during the open beta with a Level 25 cap. However, in the full version, once you cross Levels 25-30, the game will demand the best from you. Hence, you should finally head towards unlocking the Hydra and Inferno, the strongest offerings for the Fire Sorcerer in Diablo 4.

The Hydra will summon a three-headed mythical beast (which can later be upgraded to four-headed too), where each head breathes fire with 30% damage for 12 seconds. However, with this support skill active, make sure to save up some mana as the Inferno will likely take all of it. Being the Sorcerer's Ultimate skill, the Inferno will summon a flame serpent that washes and constricts over a target area, causing 295% damage for eight seconds.

These were the most important skills to unlock in this build. Make sure to upgrade all these abilities to their highest level to become almost unbeatable in Diablo 4.

Best Passive skills for this build in Diablo 4

Passive skills are an essential part of your Sorcerer in Diablo 4. Although the buffs do not seem much on paper on a numerical basis, the in-game effects are too good to be left unnoticed.

Some of the best Passive skills to pair with this build are Conjuration Mastery, Crippling Flames, Devouring Blaze, Fiery Surge, and Soulfire.

Conjuration Mastery: You deal 2%/4%/6% more damage to your enemies while you have an active Conjuration Skill, the Hydra in this case.

You deal 2%/4%/6% more damage to your enemies while you have an active Conjuration Skill, the Hydra in this case. Crippling Flames: Fire Skills have a 5%/10%/15% chance to immobilize enemies for 2 seconds. You can double this chance if you are healthy.

Fire Skills have a 5%/10%/15% chance to immobilize enemies for 2 seconds. You can double this chance if you are healthy. Devouring Blaze: You deal 10%/20%/30% increased Critical Strike Damage against Burning enemies. However, if they are immobilized the percentage increases to 25%/50%/75%.

You deal 10%/20%/30% increased Critical Strike Damage against Burning enemies. However, if they are immobilized the percentage increases to 25%/50%/75%. Fiery Surge: When you kill a burning enemy, your Mana regeneration is increased by 10% for 3 seconds.

When you kill a burning enemy, your Mana regeneration is increased by 10% for 3 seconds. Soulfire: Your fire damage will increase by 4% per point if you stand still for 1.5 seconds. This buff will go away once you move.

Best Aspects to use for this build in Diablo 4

As a Sorcerer, you must surely visit the Occultist frequently to gain Aspects for yourself. This will help you boost your abilities to the maximum, as you will gain some immense buffs in certain "Aspects."

Some of the best Aspects for this build are:

Elementalist’s Aspect: When you cast Core or Mastery Skills at or above 100 Mana, you gain a 20% increased Critical Strike Chance.

When you cast Core or Mastery Skills at or above 100 Mana, you gain a 20% increased Critical Strike Chance. Incendiary Aspect: Killing a burning enemy will grant you an increased 5% Mana Cost reduction for 4 seconds, which can go up to 15%.

Killing a burning enemy will grant you an increased 5% Mana Cost reduction for 4 seconds, which can go up to 15%. Rabid Aspect: Basic Skills will help you gain 23% attack speed.

Best Enchantments to use for this build in Diablo 4

Unlock your Enchantment slot at Level 15 by completing the Legacy of the Magi questline. Your second slot will open up at Level 30. Although, there can be an extensive range of combinations for the Sorcerer, Fireball and Hydra is one of the most useful for your Enchantments. You can also replace the latter with Teleport, as it will be great for variety in Diablo 4.

Best Gems to use for this build in Diablo 4

Gems are the final tweaks in any build as they provide the icing on the cake with their interesting buffs. These will further boost your combat potency as you continue taking on the vilest of demons around the Sanctuary in Diablo 4.

Every gem in the action RPG has its own benefits and can provide some great buffs in its own way. However, some of the best for this build are:

Ruby: Grants Maximum Life for armor, Overpower for weapons, and Fire Resistance for jewelry.

Grants Maximum Life for armor, Overpower for weapons, and Fire Resistance for jewelry. Diamond: Barrier Generation when put into armor, Extra Ultimate Skill for weapons, and Resistance to All Elements when put into jewelry.

Conclusion

This was everything you had to know about the best Sorcerer builds in Diablo 4. Make sure to use your Mana wisely and save up for devastating attacks whenever in a pinch. Teleport will be your best friend for getting out of the way of flurries and other unblockable attacks. Lastly, do not forget to have fun with the game instead of putting your mind too much into the mechanics.

