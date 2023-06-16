Staff of Lam Esen in Diablo 4: How to get, Unique Effects, Affixes, and more

Diablo 4 provides a plethora of gameplay mechanics to experiment with and craft your build according to your preferred playstyle. The myriad loot you acquire along your journey in the unforgiving world of Sanctuary can also supplement your build. There are many rarities of loot, with Unique items being the most powerful. Staff of Lam Esen is one such great item to have.

You must prepare yourself to delve into higher difficulty levels to maximize your chance of obtaining this Unique staff for your Sorcerer character. This involves finishing the game’s main story campaign first as the provision to switch the difficulty unlocks after doing so.

How to easily get the Staff of Lam Esen in Diablo 4

You will never run out of amazing loot in Diablo 4, owing to the robust stat boosts and buffs associated with them. While the class skills are pivotal in crafting your build, the importance of Affixes and Unique Effects from some items like Staff of Lam Esen cannot be ignored. It must be noted that, like all Unique items, this staff can be acquired as a random loot drop.

You must first focus on completing the game’s campaign, which also entails defeating Lilith. You can then proceed to complete the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon. Once completed, you can change the difficulty to World Tier 3 Nightmare and tackle the various end-game activities.

You can partake in Helltide events and look for mystery chests. Feel free to peruse this guide highlighting everything about these mystery chests, also known as Tortured Gifts. Alternatively, you can try to clear out Nightmare Dungeons, which are a bit more challenging than normal dungeons.

Diablo 4 also comprises many World Bosses that spawn at certain times throughout the world of Sanctuary. Defeating them can also yield you Staff of Lam Esen. If you fail to obtain this item by resorting to the aforementioned activities, consider raising the difficulty level to World Tier 4 Toment, which involves completing Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon.

Staff of Lam Esen's Effects and Affixes in Diablo 4

You can leverage the following Unique Effect and Affixes associated with the Staff of Lam Esen:

Unique Effect

Charged bolts pierce through foes but will deal lesser damage than usual.

Affixes

Increased damage to foes that are crowd controlled.

Enhanced lightning damage.

More damage to injured foes.

Acquire some Mana on kill.

Grants additional ranks to charged bolts.

Since this staff uses charged bolts, it should jive well with a Lightning Sorcerer build. Therefore, this item is potent for dealing significant lightning damage and great for quickly getting rid of injured enemies in battle.

