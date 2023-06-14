Raiment of the Infinite in Diablo 4: How to get, Unique effects, Affixes, and more

Diablo 4 is a vast playground to test your builds, immerse yourself in a narrative or simply replay dungeons to slay foes to acquire loot. As a result, there is no shortage of activities to delve into in Sanctuary. The game goes one step further by offering items with varying rarities, with Unique items at the pinnacle. One such powerful item is the Raiment of the Infinite.

It would be best if you braced yourself for a challenging endeavor. Obtaining Unique items like these involves completing the primary campaign first and then continuing to play the game on higher difficulty levels like World Tier 3 and 4. Furthermore, it would help if you replayed certain activities until Raiment of the Infinite drops.

How to acquire Raiment of the Infinite in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 does not shy away from providing you with varied loot at regular intervals, whether playing the main story or farming for items in any dungeons. However, some things are harder to obtain, like the Raiment of the Infinite, which belongs to a Unique rarity. Remember that all items of this rarity can drop randomly while playing the game on higher difficulty levels.

It is a chest armor that can only be equipped for the character associated with the Sorcerer class. To start your pursuit of this gear, you must finish the game that entails facing off and beating Lilith. Once you complete this task, you will need to partake in the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon and switch to World Tier 3 difficulty by interacting with World Tier Statue situated in Kvoyashad.

It is then a matter of playing Diablo 4 organically and slaying foes in events like Helltide, completing Nightmare Dungeons, and defeating World Bosses. You can obtain Raiment of the Infinite from the mystery chests in Helltide events, also known as Tortured Gifts.

While many Diablo 4 players have gotten this item by playing on World Tier 3, if you don’t secure it on this difficulty, feel free to switch to World Tier 4 Torment. The higher the difficulty tier, the better the chances of acquiring Unique items. If you wish to farm for other powerful gear like this, you can peruse this guide on obtaining Temerity.

What is Raiment of the Infinite’s Unique effects and Affixes?

The followings are the Affixes and Unique effects associated with this chest armor:

Enhanced Intelligence.

A higher amount of damage to close enemies.

Increased damage to enemies inflicted with stun.

Bonus ranks to a passive skill called Glass Canon.

Unique effect: Upon using Teleport defensive skill, all the close enemies all pulled in your direction, and stun debuff is inflicted on them. However, this effect comes at the cost of an increased cooldown of Teleport.

This chest armor is ideal for a Frost Sorcerer build in Diablo 4. Also, if you resort to Glass Canon passive skill for this build, you can benefit from having the Raiment of the Infinite equipped.

Since the grind for this item can be challenging and require frequent replaying of myriad end-game activities, you can refer to this extensive guide highlighting all the best late-game builds in Diablo 4.

