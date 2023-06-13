The best Frost Sorcerer build in Diablo 4

You can go ravaging through the realm of Sanctuary in Diablo 4 as one of five classes of characters, one of them being the Sorcerer. It is the most picked class among the five because of its ability to deal magic damage to enemies. Even as you play the game as a Sorcerer, you can customize your gear and traits to specialize in a specific type of elemental magic: Ice, Fire, and Electricity.

The Frost Sorcerer (also known as the Ice Sorcerer) specializes in freezing enemies in place and hitting them with icicles out of the air. Its power lies in the damage bonus it can generate by making enemies vulnerable. If you are looking for the perfect Ice Sorcerer build in Diablo 4, you need not look any further, as this guide has covered all aspects of an ideal build.

What are the best build skills for Frost Sorcerer in Diablo 4?

As you level up while playing Diablo 4, you will want to invest in the following skills to make your perfect Frost Sorceror who can reign over the monsters of Sanctuary:

Frost Bolt - Enhanced Frost Bolt - Glinting Frost Bolt

Ice Shards (x4) - Enhanced Ice Shards - Greater Ice Shards

Teleport - Enhanced Teleport - Shimmering Teleport

Ice Armor - Enhanced Ice Armor - Mystical Ice Armor

Flame Shield - Enhanced Flame Shield - Shimmering Flame Shield

Frost Nova - Enhanced Frost Nova - Mystical Frost Nova

Ice Blades - Enhanced Ice Blades - Summoned Ice Blades

Glass Cannon (x3)

Align the Elements (x3)

Protection (x3)

Avalanche Precision (x3)

Mana Shield (x3)

Icy Veil (x3)

Cold Front (x3)

Permafrost (x3)

Icy Touch (x3)

Frigid Breeze (x3)

Hoarfrost (x3)

How to effectively use Ice Sorcerer skills in Diablo 4?

To defeat enemies while optimally using and saving Mana, you must start by making them Vulnerable using Frost Nova. After that, boost your defenses using Ice Armor, and at the same time, use Ice Blades to begin reducing the cooldowns you get on your special attacks.

Once you are set up, you can spam Ice Shards at the enemies until you are out of Mana. When you are about to run out of Mana, get to a safe position using Teleport and regenerate it using Frost Bolt.

What Enchantments should you get for your Frost Sorcerer build in Diablo 4?

Enchantments are a mechanic unique to Sorcerers in Diablo 4. The best Enchantments to accompany your Ice Wizard/Witch are as follows:

Ice Shards: This trick automatically sends icicles toward frozen enemies.

This trick automatically sends icicles toward frozen enemies. Flame Shield: If you are about to take fatal damage, this shield activates to protect you once every 120s.

What are the best Aspects of Ice Sorcerer build in Diablo 4?

You can use Aspects to enhance your powers and drastically improve the possibilities of your kits. Here are the best Aspects for your Ice Sorcerer build, as well as where to get them in Diablo 4:

Snowveiled Aspect (Sarat's Lair - Scosglen)

Aspect of Fortune (Legendary - random drop)

Aspect of Piercing Cold (Dead Man's Dredge - Fractured Peaks)

Iceheart Brais (Unique Pants - random drop)

Penitent Greaves (Unique Boots - random drop

Aspect of Control (Sunken Library - Kehjistan)

Aspect of Frozen Memories (Legendary - random drop)

Aspect of the Frozen Wake (Legendary - random drop)

Prodigy's Aspect (Witchwater - Hawezar)

Mother's Embrace (Unique Ring - Campaign reward)

What are the best Affixes for Frost Sorcerer build in Diablo 4?

Affixes in Blizzard's MMORPG help boost the damage your kit does, making it essential for the Sorcerer class. Use the following Affixes in your Frost Sorcerer build to get the most damage out:

Vulnerable damage

Damage vs. Chilled

Damage Reduction from Vulnerable

Damage Reduction from Chilled

Lucky Hit Chance

Willpower (increases Mana Regeneration)

(increases Mana Regeneration) Intelligence (increases skill damage)

What are the best Gems for Ice Sorcerers in Diablo 4?

Sorcerers can use a boost in the damage they take, so adding Skulls to your armor is a great place to start to increase your survivability. On top of that, Rubies will help you increase your maximum life. Speaking of offenses, you can improve your Critical Strike damage using Emeralds.

Using this guide, you can get a solid icy magic user to cut through the monsters in hell. If you would rather play the game as a fire-user instead, you can check out the Fire Mage Sorcerer guide instead.

