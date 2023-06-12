The best Fire Mage Sorcerer build in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 has been out for almost a week now, and players have been swarming through the gates of hell in large numbers to fight enemies as the battle between the High Heavens and Burning Hells continues to rage on. The game's latest iteration offers many classes, namely, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer, Barbarian, and Druid, to play with.

However, it was revealed by Rod Fergusson, one of the heads working on the game, in a tweet that the Sorcerer was the most played class in Diablo 4. Although it has been hailed as one of the weakest classes in the game by many, it is undoubtedly enjoyable to play because, after all, who wouldn't want to shoot elemental magic from their fingertips?

One of the kinds of magic you can specialize in as a Sorcerer in Diablo 4 is fire magic. Here is a guide on how to be a master of pyro-techniques in the role-playing game.

What are the best build skills for Fire Sorcerer in Diablo 4?

Here is the complete list of skills you should get as you level up to build the perfect Fire Sorcerer while going around Sanctuary:

Fire Bolt - Enhanced Fire Bolt - Glinting Fire Bolt

Fireball (x5) - Enhanced Fireball - Destructive Fireball

Teleport - Enhanced Teleport - Shimmering Teleport

Flame Shield - Enhanced Flame Shield - Shimmering Flame Shield

Align the Elements (x3)

Glass Cannon level 1 (x3)

Meteor level (x4) - Enhanced Meteor - Wizard's Meteor

Firewall level - Enhanced Firewall - Mage's Firewall -

Inferno - Prime Inferno - Supreme Inferno -

Inner Flames (x3)

Devouring Blaze (x3)

Esu's Ferocity

Crippling Flames (x3)

Fiery Surge (x3)

Endless Pyre (x3)

Warmth (x3)

Protection (x3)

Mana Shield (x2)

How to effectively use Fire Sorcerer skills in Diablo 4?

Start by using Meteor on a group of enemies to leave them Immobilized and Burnt. After that, you must use your Fireball attack until you run out of Mana. At this point, if your Inferno is ready, then use it and continue to spam Fireball. Alternatively, use Firebolt till Inferno is fully charged up. Continuing this cycle will have your offensive aspect covered.

As for defense, you have the Flame Shield, which you can use on its own or in combination with the Teleport skill to escape from areas and enemies that are doing too much damage for your character to handle.

What Enchantments should you get for your Fire Mage Sorcerer build in Diablo 4?

Enchantments are the unique mechanic that Sorcerers can use in the latest iteration of Blizzard's RPG. Here are the best Enchantments for your Fire Mage Sorcerer build:

Fireball : This one makes an enemy killed by you explode into a Fireball for 50% of the damage.

: This one makes an enemy killed by you explode into a Fireball for 50% of the damage. Firewall: When active, this enchantment has a 5% chance of two Firewalls spawning underneath burn-inflicted enemies for three seconds.

What are the best Aspects of Fire Sorcerer build in Diablo 4?

Aspects are Legendary powers that can grant powerful effects that will drastically improve the efficiency of your build. To make your pyromancy powers as strong as they can get, you should get the following Aspects and add them to your build:

Aspect of Binding Embers (random drop)

(random drop) Aspect of Singed Extremities (Earthen Wound - Hawezar)

(Earthen Wound - Hawezar) Elementalist's Aspect (Pallid Delve - Dry Steppes)

(Pallid Delve - Dry Steppes) Aspect of Disobedience (Halls of the Damned - Kehjistan)

(Halls of the Damned - Kehjistan) Esu's Heirloom (random drop)

(random drop) The Staff of Endless Rage (random drop)

(random drop) Aspect of Ancient Flame (random drop)

(random drop) Mother's Embrace (campaign reward)

(campaign reward) Smiting Aspect (random drop)

What are the best Affixes for Fire Sorcerer build in Diablo 4?

Affixes determine how much damage your kit does, so it is essential to be careful to farm specific Affixes that complement your build best. Here are the Affixes you should focus on as you build your Fire Sorcerer in Diablo 4:

Critical Strike Chance

Critical Strike Damage

Intelligence (raises skill damage)

(raises skill damage) Willpower (raises Mana Regeneration)

What are the best Gems for Fire Sorcerers in Diablo 4?

Gems can be added to your gear to add passive bonuses to it. These work in addition to Affixes and act differently based on whether you put them in Weapons, Armor, or Jewelry.

Amethysts are the best Gems for weapons as they grant additional damage over time by boosting Burning effects. For Armor, you can use Rubies, which will increase your Life. Skulls can be added to your Jewelry to get even more additional Armor.

Following these steps will give you one of the best builds for Fire Sorcerers in Diablo 4, with which you can burn through the dungeons of Sanctuary.

