Penitent Greaves in Diablo 4: How to get, Unique Effects, Affixes, and more

Unique items are the rarest gears that you'll come across as you explore the vast open world of Diablo 4’s Sanctuary. These gears are incredibly powerful and sport some of the most useful Unique Effects and Affixes that will allow you to make the most of your character in the game.

Unique items allow you to successfully min-max your character depending on the build that you are going for. One of the most popular builds in the game is the Frost build, which takes advantage of the ice skills that the classes come with.

The Penitent Greaves is one of the best Unique items to help maximize your Frost Archer or the Frost Mage build. It’s a Non-Class item and can be equipped by any character in the game. These boots create a Chilled trail effect and will allow you to deal more damage to chilled enemies while giving you a fair bit of movement speed.

This is why the Penitent Greaves is one of the most sought-after Unique items in Diablo 4, and today’s guide will go over how you can easily acquire it.

How to easily get the Penitent Greaves in Diablo 4

To get your hands on the Penitent Greaves in Diablo 4, you must first reach World Tier 3 and unlock Nightmare difficulty in the game. To unlock Nightmare Difficulty, you will be required to beat the Cathedral of Light Capstone dungeon on Veteran mode, and only then will the next World Tier unlock for you.

After this, the Unique item will be a drop from some of the Elite Enemies in the open world and dungeons. There is a high chance of obtaining it from opening chests as well. However, the drop chances of Unique gear increase in higher Diablo 4 World Tiers.

Hence, if you are having trouble coming across the Penitent Greaves in World Tier 3, then you can dial things up to World Tier 5 (which is called Torment) as it will provide you with a much higher chance of getting the Unique Gear.

Penitent Greaves Unique Effects and Affixes in Diablo 4

Here are the Unique Effects and Affixes that you will be able to use when you get your hands on the Penitent Greaves.

Unique Effects

Leaves a trail of frost after every step you take. Chilled enemies take more damage.

Affixes

Dodge Chance while evading.

Movement Speed.

Crowd control duration.

Reduced duration of enemy slow.

Cold resistance.

The Penitent Greaves is one of the best armor pieces for those opting for a more freeze-oriented build in the game, like the Frost Mage or the Frost Archer.

