Insatiable Fury in Diablo 4: How to get, Unique effects, Affixes, and more

To make the most of your Druid’s Werebear form in Diablo 4, you must get your hands on the right gear and Unique and Legendary Aspects. While you can acquire a lot of armor during your run in Sanctuary, only a few complement the Druid’s Werebear build the best. One such armor is the Insatiable Fury, considered by many in the community a must-have for those seeking a Werebear-oriented build for end-game content in Diablo 4.

However, while it is a highly sought-after Unique armor in the game, many Druid mains are having trouble obtaining it. This guide will go over how you can get hold of the Insatiable Fury in Diablo 4 and its Unique effects and Affixes.

How to easily get the Insatiable Fury in Diablo 4

To obtain the Insatiable Fury in Diablo 4, you must first reach World Tier 3 and unlock Nightmare difficulty. You can do this by completing the Cathedral of Light Capstone dungeon. However, it must be completed in Veteran mode else the next World Tier will not unlock.

Once you have reached World Tier 3, you will get the Insatiable Fury as a drop from some Elite Enemies in the game. A fair bit of RNG is involved with this, and you might need to kill some Elite mobs before getting the Unique Armor.

Dungeons and chests are also other good sources of obtaining the Insatiable Fury. However, that, too, will depend on RNG.

You can look to increase the drop chance by playing the game on World Tier 4, Torment, as the higher the World Tier, the more the drop rate percentage for the Unique items.

Insatiable Fury Unique effects and Affixes in Diablo 4

Insatiable Fury item description:

“When the Days of Ash began, the great druid Nafain reminded his disciples that nothing, not even the loss of their humanity, was too great a sacrifice to protect Túr Dúlra from Astaroth's flames.”

Insatiable Fury Unique effects

Werebear form is now your true form, and you gain +2 Ranks to all Werebear Skills.

Insatiable Fury Affixes

Physical Damage

+Overpower Damage

+Damage Reduction while Fortified

+Armor While in Werebear form

Insatiable Fury is one of the best Unique Armor for the Druid Werebear build and something that Druid mains are advised to farm for as they approach the end-game.

