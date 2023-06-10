5 best Legendary Aspects for Druids

Introduced in Diablo 4, The Codex of Power contains Legendary Aspects that can be collected after completing certain dungeons and story missions or by extracting them from certain pieces of gear. These items are crucial for your character's progression in terms of Power Level. However, for some players, deciding which Legendary Aspect to prioritize can be difficult. That, fortunately, is something this article can help with.

So if you went with the fearsome Druid class, here are the five best Legendary Aspects you should prioritize the most.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 5 Legendary Aspects for Druids

Druids are among the many classes Diablo 4 has to offer and are beast masters in their own right. They can command armies of animals and even turn into savage creatures at will.

Once you've collected the Legendary Aspects mentioned below, you'll be one step closer to becoming an even more powerful Druid.

5) Ghostwalker Aspect

This Ghostwalker Legendary Aspect is a definite game-changer. With this item equipped, your character sees a 10% increase in Movement Speed while you're Unstoppable and for four seconds after this status ailment ends. This allows you to move freely through enemies as if you were a ghost.

This item will allow you the time to rethink a new strategy in taking down said foes or just use it to retreat if you have to. This alone makes it the great Legendary Aspect for Druids in Diablo 4.

4) Aspect of Shared Misery

The Aspect of Shared Misery is one of the coolest ones to have in your inventory. The great thing about this one is that it grants you a chance to inflict a Lucky Hit. Moreover, when you hit a Crowd Controlled enemy with Shared Misery equipped, there is up to a 30% chance for that Crowd Control effect to target another unaffected foe. This is very useful when dealing with hordes of demons. Shared Misery is located near Oblivion in Hawezar.

3) Needleflare

This Legendary Aspect is amazing for Druids who rely on Thorn-based skills. That is mainly because it gives Thorns damage a 20% chance to deal damage to every surrounding enemy.

So if you're a Druid looking to deal some heavy damage of this type, Needleflare is what you want to get. This aspect can be found during Diablo 4's main quest in the Kehjistan area.

2) Rapid Aspect

The Rapid Aspect is another cool addition to your Druid's Codex of Power. The reason? All your basic skills get an increased attack speed of 15%. Having this item equipped means that you'll be able to keep on the offensive without having to worry about whether you're hitting your enemies too slowly. This Legendary Aspect in Diablo 4 can be located in the Dry Steppes' Buried Halls.

1) Mangled Aspect

The Mangled Aspect can be found in Immortal Emanation, which is in Fractured Peaks. There is also a chance you might be able to obtain this Legendary Aspect in Sanctuary. So long as you're able to find loot that contains said this item, you can extract it and apply it on a different gear.

This item offers one awesome power. When you are struck as a Werebear, you'll have a 20% chance to gain 1 Spirit in Diablo 4.

These were the five best Legendary Aspects for Druids. If you're looking for more ways to level up your character fast in the game, check out this article.

Poll : 0 votes