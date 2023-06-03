5 best ways to level up fast in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is coming out in a few days and fans of the game are already scouring the internet looking for the best ways to quickly level up their characters. And if you're a player new to the genre or franchise, you might find the game's RPG mechanics a bit intimidating and hectic. Fortunately, this article is here to help you and save you time when it comes to leveling up your character, so let's get to it.

5 fastest ways to level up your character in Diablo 4

1) Slay everything

Yes. You read that right. One of the fastest ways to level up in Diablo 4 is to simply kill everything in sight. Slay your enemies, bosses, and other online players as much as possible. Doing this allows your character to farm a significantly large amount of experience points as well as mountains of gold and some god-tier loot.

Farming through defeating enemies is a crucial point when playing through anything RPG-related, as it gives players the feeling of having to work hard for something to gain the best rewards in the game. Whether you're farming to craft new weapons and armor or to level up your characters, farming in Diablo 4 is extremely fun and totally rewarding. So slay away!

2) Party up with your friends

Partying up in Diablo 4 is a very enjoyable experience that many of the best players highly recommend for you and your friends to quickly level up your characters. Some players prefer to play and complete the game solo, which is okay too. There's nothing wrong with wanting to go "full lone warrior," but if we're talking about leveling up fast, then partying is the way to go!

Group play is massively overpowered in Diablo 4, not just because of player synergy, but a large number of added bonuses on offer when you play as a team. It also makes it so much easier to take down powerful bosses like Ashava. So consider mixing different character types and classes. like a support and a DPS type, for dealing massive amounts of damage. Another awesome thing about the game is that the developers have brought back couch co-op - a classic fan-favorite feature.

3) Side missions galore

This one is crucial for all players. If you've been playing RPGs since the dawn of time, then you've probably done the whole side quest hunting trope and reached max level before even doing the third story mission. These kinds of things are normal for players who are serious about leveling up. Although certain side quests do contain great stories, making them more fun and interesting to complete.

Once you've stepped into the world of Sanctuary, don't hesitate to interact with all the NPCs. Most notably, the ones who give out side quests. Side dungeons are awesome as well. Inside these dark and spooky premises lurk powerful enemies and dungeon bosses, so make sure you're well-prepared before entering. Doing these side quests during the early parts of the game is one of the best things you can do for your character when it comes to leveling up.

4) Finish the main story

If you're one of the players who loathe doing a ton of side quests, then this part will be music to your ears. Finishing the main story in Diablo 4 grants an absurd amount of gold, experience points, and many other rewards guaranteed to give your character the boost you badly needed. Just keep in mind that the rewards still depend on your world tier.

Aside from the main story being incredibly fun to play, these missions are filled with a bunch of interesting characters, and a plot so good that you'll be hanging on the edge of your seat, dying to know what happens next. Lastly, finishing the main story is an achievement and will grant you a trophy if you're the type of player who's trying to unlock them all.

5) Level up your weapons

As great warriors often say, the sword is like an extension of your hand. This basically means that leveling up your character wouldn't make much sense if you don't constantly upgrade your gear. The better your gear is, regardless of whatever class you opted for, the better your chance of getting stronger in the game.

Take your time getting familiar with crafting, and try to visit blacksmiths and vendors when you have the time. Utilize your gems and aspects as well to truly maximize your character's potential. Keep this in mind, and you'll be dominating the world of Diablo 4 in no time.

We hope that this article helps you kick major b*tt in the game. And although you'll have to put in a little extra effort, just remember that it'll all be worth it. Now, if you're still hungry and want more awesome tips on how to play Diablo 4 best, check out 10 Diablo 4 tips and tricks for beginners.

