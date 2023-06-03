Diablo 4 Trophy guide: All achievements and how to unlock them

Diablo 4 players who have pre-ordered the Deluxe and Ultimate editions of the game are finally being able to enjoy the title on early access. The world of Sanctuary is massive, and there is a lot that players will need to get done before they are truly set on taking on some of the tougher challenges and hordes in the end-game.

While mid-maxing and making their build for the World Boss and Nightmare Dungeons, players have been a bit curious about the trophies and achievements that the game has to offer.

There are a lot of challenges to complete if one wishes to Platinum Diablo 4, and while most of these challenges will be easy to accomplish, there are some which will require hours of patience and grind to unlock.

Today’s Diablo 4 guide will, therefore, go over all the achievements and trophies in Diablo 4 and how you will be able to unlock them.

All Diablo 4 trophies and achievements

Apart from the Platinum trophy, there are a total of 26 Achievements and Trophies that you will be able to unlock in Diablo 4. Here is a list of all of them and how you will be able to get them:

1) Arise, Champion:

Collect all the other trophies.

2) Army of Bones trophy

As a Necromancer, summon 100 Skeleton Mages or Warriors.

3) Chaotic Whispers trophy

From the Tree of Whispers, open 10 Caches of Chaos.

4) Convenient Crafts trophy

Craft one Elixir and one Incense.

5) Curious Collector trophy

Unlock all of the Codex of Power Aspects.

6) Dedicated Protector trophy

With any character, reach Level 50

7) Devoted Protector trophy

With any character, reach Level 100

8) Emancipation trophy

Complete the entire campaign.

9) End of the First Mother trophy

Defeat the Uber Lilith.

10) Estuar Sightseer trophy

Explore all of Estuar.

11) Exterminator trophy

Kill 666 Snakes or Spiders.

12) First Aid trophy

You must upgrade your Healing Potion to the maximum level.

13) Hammer Down trophy

As a Barbarian, kill 50 enemies while Berserking.

14) In and Out trophy

As a Rogue, kill 50 enemies in Melee range and 50 out of Melee range.

15) Legion Killer trophy

Kill 666 Fallen, Goatmen, or Demons.

16) Living Nightmares trophy

Complete an Ancestral and Sacred and Nightmare Dungeon.

17) Master Combatant trophy

Get five kills in PvP.

18) Master of the Elements trophy

As a Sorcerer, kill 100 enemies with Frost, Lightning, or Fire damage.

19) Potent Alterations trophy

Upgrade one piece of Armor, Jewelry, and a Weapon

20) Shifty Swipes trophy

As a Druid, kill 50 enemies in Werebear form and 50 in Werewolf form.

21) Tortured Souls trophy

Kill 666 Cultists, Bandits, or Knights

22) True Perseverance trophy

With a Hardcore character, reach Level 50.

23) Turned trophy

Kill 666 Werewolves, Vampires, or Drowned Werewolves.

24) Turning the Tides trophy

In Helltide zones, collect 1000 Aberrant Cinder.

25) Undead Undone trophy

Kill 666 Zombies, Skeletons, or Ghosts

26) Worldly Slayer trophy

Kill any of the World Bosses.

While Diablo 4 does not have too many trophies, it will still take you a significant amount of time to get each and every one of them. Especially with the achievements around Hardcore mode, as dying just once there will completely wipe out your progression.

