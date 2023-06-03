Diablo 4 Trophy guide: All achievements and how to unlock them

Diablo 4 players who have pre-ordered the Deluxe and Ultimate editions of the game are finally being able to enjoy the title on early access. The world of Sanctuary is massive, and there is a lot that players will need to get done before they are truly set on taking on some of the tougher challenges and hordes in the end-game.
While mid-maxing and making their build for the World Boss and Nightmare Dungeons, players have been a bit curious about the trophies and achievements that the game has to offer.
There are a lot of challenges to complete if one wishes to Platinum Diablo 4, and while most of these challenges will be easy to accomplish, there are some which will require hours of patience and grind to unlock.
Today’s Diablo 4 guide will, therefore, go over all the achievements and trophies in Diablo 4 and how you will be able to unlock them.
All Diablo 4 trophies and achievements
Apart from the Platinum trophy, there are a total of 26 Achievements and Trophies that you will be able to unlock in Diablo 4. Here is a list of all of them and how you will be able to get them:
1) Arise, Champion:
- Collect all the other trophies.
2) Army of Bones trophy
- As a Necromancer, summon 100 Skeleton Mages or Warriors.
3) Chaotic Whispers trophy
- From the Tree of Whispers, open 10 Caches of Chaos.
4) Convenient Crafts trophy
- Craft one Elixir and one Incense.
5) Curious Collector trophy
- Unlock all of the Codex of Power Aspects.
6) Dedicated Protector trophy
- With any character, reach Level 50
7) Devoted Protector trophy
- With any character, reach Level 100
8) Emancipation trophy
- Complete the entire campaign.
9) End of the First Mother trophy
- Defeat the Uber Lilith.
10) Estuar Sightseer trophy
- Explore all of Estuar.
11) Exterminator trophy
- Kill 666 Snakes or Spiders.
12) First Aid trophy
- You must upgrade your Healing Potion to the maximum level.
13) Hammer Down trophy
- As a Barbarian, kill 50 enemies while Berserking.
14) In and Out trophy
- As a Rogue, kill 50 enemies in Melee range and 50 out of Melee range.
15) Legion Killer trophy
- Kill 666 Fallen, Goatmen, or Demons.
16) Living Nightmares trophy
- Complete an Ancestral and Sacred and Nightmare Dungeon.
17) Master Combatant trophy
- Get five kills in PvP.
18) Master of the Elements trophy
- As a Sorcerer, kill 100 enemies with Frost, Lightning, or Fire damage.
19) Potent Alterations trophy
- Upgrade one piece of Armor, Jewelry, and a Weapon
20) Shifty Swipes trophy
- As a Druid, kill 50 enemies in Werebear form and 50 in Werewolf form.
21) Tortured Souls trophy
- Kill 666 Cultists, Bandits, or Knights
22) True Perseverance trophy
- With a Hardcore character, reach Level 50.
23) Turned trophy
- Kill 666 Werewolves, Vampires, or Drowned Werewolves.
24) Turning the Tides trophy
- In Helltide zones, collect 1000 Aberrant Cinder.
25) Undead Undone trophy
- Kill 666 Zombies, Skeletons, or Ghosts
26) Worldly Slayer trophy
- Kill any of the World Bosses.
While Diablo 4 does not have too many trophies, it will still take you a significant amount of time to get each and every one of them. Especially with the achievements around Hardcore mode, as dying just once there will completely wipe out your progression.