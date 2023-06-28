Top 5 boss fights in Diablo 4 main quest campaign

After almost a month since the release of Diablo 4, it is expected that most players who started in early June have more or less completed the game's main campaign. As Season 1 is looming just around the corner, accomplishing all the main quests in the action RPG is the minimum requirement to access the seasonal contents in the upcoming battle pass.

Hence, this is the perfect time to look back and discuss the best boss fights in the incredible catalog of Diablo 4's main quest campaign. Although there are numerous great boss fights in this title, this list will rank five of the best of them.

Exploring the Top 5 boss fights in Diablo 4

5) Duriel

Duriel is one of the Lesser Evils and a highly important figure in the franchise's lore. However, the battle's depth was less than convincing as the introduction of the boss was incredibly random in Act 6 of the main campaign. As one of the Lesser Evils, it was expected that Duriel would be treated with a bit more respect than his other counterpart, Andariel.

However, the fight was anything but easy, as tackling his constant use of mines, maggots, and extremely powerful slam attacks was always a problem during the encounter. Hence, if this battle had been treated a bit better, this could have been one of the most anticipated fights in the Diablo 4 main questline.

4) Elias

The jump from Duriel's importance to Elias's is immensely high in this action RPG. Not only was the fight with Elias hyped for quite a while, but it also took several attempts and an entire maze dungeon cleanup at the Tree of Whispers to finally kill him. However, you must work hard to dispel his immortality and thwart his plans.

Elias's existence was connected to almost every piece of lore in Diablo 4, as he was the one who summoned Lilith and Andariel and also made himself immortal at Rathma's temple. Hence, this battle was nothing short of one of the best in the entire game.

Traveling along three major areas of this game— Dry Steppes, Kehjistan, and Hawezar, the fight with Elias was nothing short of satisfactory after completion in Diablo 4.

3) Andariel

Andariel is another one of the Lesser Evils, although given much more love than Duriel by the developers. Andariel was summoned by Elias in Sanctuary, who wanted her to help fulfill Lilith's wishes and join her army. However, his summoning ritual was thwarted by Lorath and the Wanderer (the main character) and was rendered incomplete.

That did not stop him from finally succeeding in summoning and giving rise to one of the best fights in the game. Andariel's 4 phases were nothing short of visual perfection as you struggle to beat her amidst a small area in the middle of a fierce storm.

Andariel mastered the art of shackling her victims to deaths, as seen in the battle, and can crush enemies with the spider-like tentacles crawling from her back. Hence, not only is her battle tough, but it is also one of the most visually and musically stunning ones in Diablo 4.

2) Astaroth

Although the fight with Astaroth occurs early in the main quest, it still ranks number 2 on this list. The preparation for this fight and the hype around him was immeasurable in the entirety of Act 2 as we saw a full cutscene of his arrival at the cost of Yorin's life. Moreover, the fact that Lilith was constantly searching for Astaroth during that time was enough for the fans to be hyped around this fight.

In the final mission of Act 2, Astaroth arrives atop the Amlagam of Hate, a three-headed giant wolf capable of easily crushing its enemies to death. Even after this much hype around the fight, it cannot be said that it was necessarily difficult as people generally reach Act 2 quite early. However, one thing is for sure— we wanted to fight Astaroth for another time before the end of Diablo 4.

1) Lilith

The obvious number 1 in this list, Lilith, must be at the top as Blizzard has brilliantly pulled off the concept of a perfect final boss. With multiple phases and two extremely powerful forms, Lilith was ideally one of the best final bosses in the Diablo franchise.

Aside from being hyped as the supreme villain throughout the entire playthrough of Diablo 4, the developers needed to do justice to the fight, and of course, they did. The boss arena, the music, and the mechanics of the fight, everything was just close to perfection.

Lilith had two different forms, the first one being the Mother of Sanctuary and the second being the Daughter of Hatred. Her powers multiplied significantly in the second phase as her attacks literally destroyed chunks of the arena during the fight. However, after successfully getting past this grueling boss fight, you are rewarded with the first Unique item of the game— Mother's Embrace, a unique ring in Diablo 4.

