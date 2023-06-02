Who is Lorath in Diablo 4 and what role does he play?

Lorath Nahr is one of the most significant NPCs in Diablo 4 as you will have to interact with him from the start of the game. He will travel alongside you to Kyovashad during the Rite of Passage quest and will grant you essential insight into the world and Lilith's plans. The veteran among you will remember him from Diablo 3 as this is not the first time that he has appeared in this franchise.

After his friends were murdered by Malthael, the Angel of Death, in the previous installment, Lorath settled down and lived his life as a hermit for 50 years. Finally, you will meet him again in Sanctuary as you progress through Diablo 4.

Who is Lorath Nahr in Diablo 4?

As mentioned earlier, Lorath Nahr was first seen in Diablo 3. Being one of the members of the Horadim, the order of eminent scholars that fight against the Prime Evils, Lorath is now one of the last surviving members of it.

After his friends were murdered by Malthael, the Angel of Death, he has been living as a hermit. However, during the final act of the previous installment, he was one of the most important support NPCs that provided the main character with important insights and lore about Malthael.

However, his role is much larger and more significant in Diablo 4 after the death of Deckard Cain, the main character's previous guide in the Diablo franchise.

What is Lorath Nahr's role in Diablo 4?

As mentioned earlier, he has a much more significant role in Diablo 4 as he will keep providing essential lore and insight to the players. However, as one of the last members of Horadim, his trauma has made him a bitter character.

Not only is he reclusive in the beginning, but he is also an alcoholic questioning his purpose in life. Lorath has apparently lost all hope. However, the appearance of a new demon and her treacherous army is the key to Lorath's motivation as he is returned back to his old self, guiding the player through the stages of the game as the wise old scholar.

What is the Book of Lorath?

Blizzard Entertainment predicted that it will have a fan-favorite in Lorath as his captivating voice and style of delivering his speech are widely celebrated. Hence, the developer has made him a part of another significant venture in the franchise, Diablo: Book of Lorath.

It is a series of lore videos on YouTube in which Lorath Nahr recounts all the previous events of the entire Diablo franchise, starting from its beginning to the end of the third installment's expansion. Now it is time for the fourth part as it has just dropped too.

It is highly recommended for both veteran and new players who want to either brush up their knowledge of the franchise or learn the lore before heading out to the Sanctuary to defeat Lilith in Diablo 4.

