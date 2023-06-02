What should you inscribe in the Rite of Passage in Diablo 4?

As one of the best action RPGs, Diablo 4 hosts some of the most intriguing quests and storylines in the entire genre. The wait is over, as the game will finally release after its highly successful open beta in March 2023. However, one of the first quests in the game, Rite to Passage, is one of the most significant and the best, as it finally grants you entry to the city of Kyovashad.

You would definitely want to complete this quest. However, there is a tricky step in the inscription on a Holy Cedar Tablet. Keep reading this article, as it covers all the essential details to complete this quest in Diablo 4.

What should you inscribe on the Holy Cedar Tablet in Rite of Passage in Diablo 4?

Rite of Passage is the final quest of the prologue. As mentioned earlier, you must complete this quest to enter the first city of the game, Kyovashad. Moreover, you will be traveling with one of the most significant characters of the game, Lorath Nahr. He's a recurring character from the previous installment. After meeting him in the hermit's cabin in the snowy forest, speaking with him will be helpful.

Once you initiate the quest, follow your map to go up to Kyovashad alongside Lorath. On the way, you will encounter many Fallen enemies, including a Fallen Overseer and a Fallen Shaman. However, once you enter the city, a guard will stop you, and upon interacting a bit more, you will realize that you will have to perform a short ritual to gain access to the city.

You will have to perform a specific cleansing ritual as instructed by Lorath to enter Kyovashad. Hence, to begin with, you must pick a Holy Cedar Tablet and inscribe them with the sin that touches you the most.

The game will list five options for you here:

Inscribe "Fear" into the wood.

into the wood. Inscribe "Anger" into the wood.

into the wood. Inscribe "Pride" into the wood.

into the wood. Inscribe "Greed" into the wood.

into the wood. Inscribe nothing but scribble into the wood.

This might feel a bit overwhelming and out of the box at first. However, there is no merit in choosing one option over another, in this case, in Diablo 4. No matter your choice, you'll still be rewarded with 880 experience and 300 gold on the spot.

After the inscription is done, throw the Holy Cedar Tablet into the brazier right next to it. After finishing this, talk to the guard again to finally gain access to the city. Once you enter Kyovashad, speak to Lorath again to get your following instructions to progress in Diablo 4. As Kyovashad is the first city in the game, you have finally unlocked all the various NPC shops and upgrade options for your character.

