The rarest Unique items in Diablo 4 and how to get them

Diablo 4 knows how to make its players work very well, as the developer has included some exceedingly difficult-to-find Unique items in the game. To begin with, these have always been the rarest drops in the game. However, Blizzard Entertainment did not fail to include some even rarer items among them to make players work relentlessly to find them.

Adam Jackson, the Lead Class Designer of Diablo 4, recently came up to Twitter to discuss the six rarest Unique items in the game and the conditions to acquire them.

Exploring the 6 rarest Unique items in Diablo 4

1) Doombringer

The Doombringer is one of the first confirmed super rare one-handed swords by Blizzard in the tweet as its stats vouch for its rarity. Being a one-handed weapon, it is fast and deals a hefty amount of damage when paired with another sword, or a relic of equal quality.

It has an XX% Lucky Hit chance of inflicting XX Shadow Damage to surrounding enemies and reduces their damage output by 20% for three seconds. Moreover, it has yet another Lucky Hit affix that heals you for X Life in Diablo 4.

2) The Grandfather

The Grandfather is the next addition to the super rare Unique items list as this two-handed sword has one of the most powerful damage outputs in the entire game. Moreover, its XX% Damage buff does a world of good as it can be equipped by all the classes in the game.

It increases your Critical Strike Damage by XX%. The other properties of this weapon can roll higher than normal. Moreover, it gives you a hefty +XX boost to all of your stats and immensely increases your maximum life in Diablo 4.

3) Rising of Starless Skies

The Rising of the Starless Skies is one of the best Unique Rings in the game as it is great for managing your Core Skills and resources. It has highly useful affixes that offer a boost to all stats and an increase in Core Skill Damage. Additionally, it has a Unique Aspect that makes each consecutive Core Skill cast reduce the Resource cost of your next Core Skill by XX% up to a maximum of 40%.

4) Andariel's Visage

If you are ever playing as a Rogue or a Necromancer, getting Andariel's Visage should be on your bucket list in Diablo 4. Not only does it increase your attack speed significantly, but it also gives you an immense boost in your Poison Resistance. Moreover, its Unique affixes also enable you to perform Life Steal and grant a boost to all of your stats.

However, the most powerful Unique effect of this item is its Lucky Hit chance. It has up to an XX% chance to trigger a poison nova that applies X Poisoning damage over five seconds to enemies in the area.

5) Harlequin Crest

The Harlequin Crest is yet another extremely rare helm in Diablo 4 as very few players have acquired it in the action RPG. Boasting a great set of affixes, it increases Maximum Life, grants a Cooldown Reduction, increases Crafting Material Find, and boosts all character stats.

It has another Unique Effect that enables you to gain XX% Damage Reduction. In addition, it grants +4 Ranks to all Skills.

6) Melted Heart of Selig

The final entry in the super rare Unique items list in Diablo 4 is the Melted Heart of Selig amulet. Just like all the previous entries on this list, this amulet can be dawned by all the classes in the game and contains some of the best Aspects in the entire game.

Aside from increased stats, core skill damage, and resources generation, this amulet also has a Unique item that enables you to Gain +30% Maximum Resource. In addition, when you take damage, drain XX Resources for every 1% of Life you would have lost instead.

How to get all these items in Diablo 4?

Adam Jackson @AZJackson85 Hello! I wanted to clear up some details on the rarest Unique items in Diablo 4.



1. They can drop from level 85+ enemies

2. You get them anywhere you can get a regular Unique, and they always drop at 820 ipower

3. We currently have 6 of them in the game

4. They're realllly rare! Hello! I wanted to clear up some details on the rarest Unique items in Diablo 4.1. They can drop from level 85+ enemies2. You get them anywhere you can get a regular Unique, and they always drop at 820 ipower3. We currently have 6 of them in the game4. They're realllly rare! https://t.co/pVVj5DTEaU

Aside from mentioning the names of these rare Unique items, Adam Jackson has also mentioned the prerequisites to get them in Diablo 4. They are some of the rarest in the game, and even with all the prerequisites fulfilled, there is a slim chance that you will come across these items very soon.

To begin with, you have to be in World Tier 4 to have the best chance of acquiring these items. However, keeping in mind the immense grinding you have to go through to get them, the major prerequisite of getting these items is defeating enemies who are above Level 85 in Diablo 4. You do not necessarily have to be above Level 85 yourself, only your enemies have to be more than Level 85.

Once you defeat these enemies, there will always be a chance of getting these Unique items as drops. Moreover, these Unique items always drop at 820 item power, which already separates them from most other Uniques in the game. As there are only six of these, they are classified to be the rarest drops.

This was everything you had to know about the six rarest items in Diablo 4 and how to get them in the action RPG.

