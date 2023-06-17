Doombringer in Diablo 4: How to get, Unique effects, Affixes, and more

Diablo 4 rewards players for completing complex tasks and exploring various regions throughout Sanctuary. The Doombringer is one such reward that players can get when unlocking difficult world tiers. However, as a Unique item, it is exceedingly difficult to come across, and very few people actually have their hands on it.

This article goes over all the important information about the Doombringer in Diablo 4.

How to get the Doombringer in Diablo 4

In Diablo 4, the Doombringer drops as loot in the higher world difficulties or World Tier 3 Nightmare and World Tier 4 Torment. This means you have to at least unlock the World Tier 3 Nightmare to have a shot at this drop.

To unlock the World Tier 3 Nightmare difficulty, you must complete the campaign story in World Tier 2 Veteran mode and beat the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon in the Fractured Peaks. Once you have completed the challenge, you can unlock World Tier 3 Nightmare rewards and loot.

Likewise, you can unlock the World Tier 4 Torment difficulty by completing the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon in the Dry Steppes at Nightmare difficulty.

Once you have unlocked the subsequent World Tier difficulties, you can change them through the World Tier statue in Kyovashad.

As mentioned earlier, only in such grueling difficulties will you have the ability to obtain loot like the Doombringer. Clear out dungeons in these World Tiers, and soon enough, you will get your hands on the weapon.

Doombringer effects and Affixes in Diablo 4

As a Unique item drop, the Doombringer is one of the most powerful swords in Diablo 4. Aside from its effects and Affixes, the biggest perk of having this weapon by your side is that it can be used by each and every class in the game.

To begin with, the Doombringer is a one-handed sword that is also a Fast Weapon, as it effectively does 1.10 Attacks per second. With a base damage of 350 (as of now), it can easily be a powerhouse when dual-wielded with another sword or a magical relic.

The Doombringer has a number of beneficial Affixes to help you during combat. These are:

X% increase in Maximum Life X% Damage X% Core Skill Damage

Aside from all these benefits, the weapon has two Lucky Hit chances:

Up to a 5% chance to heal with + X Life Up to an XX% chance to deal Shadow damage to surrounding enemies and reduce their damage done by 20% for 3 seconds.

This is everything you need to know about the Doombringer in Diablo 4 for now. While obtaining it might involve a fair amount of grinding, all the effort will be worth it once you start breezing through enemies with this weapon.

