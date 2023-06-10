How to unlock World Tier 4 Torment in Diablo 4

When you begin your journey in the demon-infested lands of Sanctuary in Diablo 4, you will get to choose between World Tiers 1 and 2. However, after you progress in this title, complete its campaign, and unlock the Capstone Dungeons, you will finally be able to traverse to the treacherous ends of World Tiers 3 and 4. The fourth tier, called Torment, increases this title's difficulty greatly but offers better loot and bonuses for killing monsters.

Unlocking World Tier 4 in Diablo 4 requires skill; this article will tell you exactly how to do that.

Unlocking World Tier 4 Torment in Diablo 4

The recommended level for World Tier 4 is 70 and above (Image via Sportskeeda, Blizzard Entertainment)

To unlock World Teirs after the second one, you need to complete this game's entire story campaign in World Tier 2. That will also allow you to access the Capstone Dungeon, Cathedral of Light. Completing this will enable you to move to World Tier 3 Nightmare.

Now, you can move toward this game's next Capstone Dungeon, the Fallen Temple, in the northeastern Dry Steppes. Complete this content in World Tier 3 Nightmare will finally unlock World Tier 4.

Important changes in World Tier 4

To begin with, the recommended level for World Tier 4 difficulty is 70 and above. Hence, make sure that you are at least that level before traversing Sanctuary in World Tier 4. Moreover, as of now, this is the highest-difficulty tier in Diablo 4.

The prime points to remember about it are:

Recommended XP Level 70+

Ancestral items and new Unique items can drop

Enemies are more fearsome

Monsters give 200% increased Experience

Monsters drop 15% more Gold

Monsters overcome 40% Resistance

The loot will be great in Tier 4, as you will easily get Ancestral Legendary items during your playthrough. However, keep in mind that the game will be exponentially difficult and feature tougher boss battles, especially in late-game if you are soloing.

Also, note that the Fallen Temple, Capstone Dungeon, is by far the most difficult one in Diablo 4. Hence, before traversing this dungeon, it is highly recommended that you check your build, keep your potions topped up, and can employ a ranged build like the Sorcerer.

This was everything you had to know about unlocking World Tier 4 Torment in Diablo 4.

Poll : 0 votes