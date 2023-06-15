Blood Artisan's Cuirass in Diablo 4: How to get, Unique effects, Affixes, and more

With the five classes of Diablo 4, you can have fun with the extensive amount of creative builds and experiment with different gear suited for each one. Since its launch, the Necromancer is perhaps the most used class in the action RPG. Hence, this article will cover one of the best Necromancer armors in the game, the Blood Artisan's Cuirass.

It is a high-level armor with an immense rating and is considered a Sacred Unique item. Hence, acquiring it will require you to level up considerably in the game. This article details everything there is to know about this gear in Diablo 4.

How to acquire the Blood Artisan's Cuirass in Diablo 4

Blood Artisan's Cuirass does not drop as loot in World Tier 1 or 2. For this to happen, you must play the game in World Tier 3 Nightmare or World Tier 4 Torment difficulties. This gear will drop randomly inside dungeons while you explore Sanctuary's ravaging world.

To unlock the World Tier 3 Nightmare difficulty, complete the campaign story in World Tier 2 Veteran mode and beat the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon in the Fractured Peaks. Once you have overcome that challenge, you can unlock World Tier 3 Nightmare rewards and loot.

Likewise, you can unlock the World Tier 4 Torment difficulty by completing the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon in the Dry Steppes in Diablo 4. Once you have unlocked the subsequent World Tier difficulties, you can change them through the World Tier statue in Kyovashad.

As mentioned earlier, only in such grueling difficulties will you have the ability to obtain loot, such as the Blood Artisan's Cuirass. Clear out dungeons in these World Tiers, and soon enough, you will get your hands on the piece of armor.

Blood Artisan's Cuirass Unique effects

The Blood Artisan's Cuirass is an Ancestral/Sacred Unique chest armor. Depending on which level you acquire it, its defense boost will continue to increase. It contains Unique effects such as Blood Orb Healing and Total Armor.

However, the best and the most unique Aspect that makes it a Legendary item is that it can spawn a free Bone Spirit once you pick up 5-10 Blood Orbs, dealing bonus damage depending on your current Life percentage.

Blood Artisan's Cuirass Affixes

The Blood Artisan's Cuirass has four affixes in it. They are:

X% damage for X seconds after picking up a Blood Orb, great for a blood Necromancer build. X% Blood Orb Healing X% Total Armor +2-3 Ranks of Bone Spirit.

The Bone Spirit skill will be added to your skill list if it wasn't already. However, if you already have it, this will give it a +2-3 rank boost in Diablo 4.

Build ideas with the Blood Artisan's Cuirass

As mentioned, the Blood Artisan's Cuirass is great for a Blood Necromancer to build. Moreover, if you are constantly using Blood Orbs or have the passive ability to drop Blood Orbs after kills, this will be immensely helpful for you.

Ensure you include the Blood Drinker Paragon Glyph on your board for some hefty added damage to your skills.

Subsequently, you can opt for a good bone Necromancer build, with the Bone Spirit as your prime source of damage, as it provides a hefty boost to the skill. Hence, if you have unlocked all the ranks of Bone Spirit before acquiring this armor in Diablo 4, you will gain a +3 boosted rank in your skill node.

