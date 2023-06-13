The Necromancer is the most-played class in Diablo 4 since its launch, and it is hardly a surprise considering its skills and popularity. To use the full potential of this class in the action RPG, it is extremely essential to unlock the Paragon board, which happens after you cross Level 50 in the game. Moreover, the Glyph system's inclusion in the Paragon board is the icing on the cake.

Hence, keep reading as this list covers the top five Paragon Glyphs for Necromancers and how to use them to maximize your build's capabilities in Diablo 4.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's personal views.

Abyssal and Imbiber are among the top 5 Paragon Glyphs for Necromancers in Diablo 4

As mentioned earlier, the Necromancer is one of strongest and the most-played classes in the action RPG. The introduction of the Paragon Board just improved this aspect even futher as it makes your character even more overpowered in the game.

5) Undaunted

If you make use of the Fortify stat in the game quite often, then this will surely be one of the best Paragon Glyphs for you. Not only you will gain an attack boost whenever Fortified, but you will also get a pretty hefty defensive boost. Hence, it is an overall good choice for the Necromancer class in Diablo 4. Fortunately, you only require a measly 25 Willpower to unlock its benefits.

With the Undaunted Glyph, for every 5 Willpower purchased within range, you deal +XX% increased damage while Fortified. Moreover, you also gain up to 10% Damage Reduction the more Fortify you have.

4) Gravekeeper

This is yet another handy Glyph in the game for Necromancers as it grants an overall bonus to all the rare nodes on the board. Moreover, the additional effect it has is really good during combat.

The Gravekeeper Glyph grants a +XX% bonus to all rare nodes within range. Moreover, you deal x2% increased damage, up to x12%, for every Close Corpse with 25 and above Dexterity.

3) Abyssal

If you do not rely on much Physical damage in Diablo 4, and using Essence is your key to great combat, the Abyssal Glyph is the best option for you. With this pick, paragon nodes within range gain +XX% bonus to their non-physical damage and damage-reduction modifiers.

Moreover, there is a great additional effect on it as well. With 25 and above Dexterity, you and your Minions deal x10% increased non-physical damage in Diablo 4.

2) Imbiber

The previous entries on this list were all about damage and offense. However, in action RPGs like Diablo 4, defense is equally important to succeed in the grueling combat of Sanctuary. As such, the Imbiber Glyph has got your back.

With the Imbiber Paragon Glyph, for every 5 Willpower purchased within range, you deal +XX% increased damage while Healthy. Moreover, with 25 or more Willpower, you gain +30% increased Potion Healing. This will be immensely helpful during the endgame content as the final levels of the potions require some very obscure substances for an upgrade in Diablo 4.

1) Territorial

The Territorial Paragon Glyph is arguably the best for Necromancers in Diablo 4. Although it does not have any flashy effects or immense buffs, the small increase in damage inflicted on close enemies is easily a great buff for combat in the game.

With the Territotial Paragon Glyph, for every 5 Dexterity purchased within range, you deal +XX% increased damage to close targets. Moreover, with 25 or more Dexterity, you gain a 10% Damage Reduction against close enemies.

