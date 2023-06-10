Diablo 4 Paragon Board guide: How to make the most of your class

Diablo 4 is full of surprises you will encounter more of as you progress through the game. Unlike most RPGs, where you get bored once you reach the higher levels, Diablo 4 keeps you glued to it through its new mechanics and dynamic leveling. One such system is the Paragon Board which you will unlock once you reach Level 50.

Paragon Boards are node systems of various buffs that are specialized for your characters' skills, depending on your class. There are nine of them for each class. Each feature different buffs and strengths.

As a late-game mechanic, this might be a bit overwhelming for new players. Hence, this is a guide for the Paragon Board in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 Paragon Board guide

As mentioned earlier, once you reach Level 50, you will unlock these Paragon Boards for your character. To utilize these boards, you must invest Paragon Points into the nodes to achieve their buffs. You will start receiving these Paragon points once you unlock the boards.

There are various types of nodes, such as:

Normal nodes: Grey in color and grant a small increase to any base stat.

Magic nodes: Blue in color and grant a medium increase to any base stat, or increase other attributes like health, damage, etc.

Rare nodes: Yellow in color and grant two increases to any base stat or attribute, with a third bonus increase depending on your character's skill requirement.

Legendary nodes: Gold in color and are limited to one per board.

Board Attachment Gates: Silver in color, add a 5% bonus to all attributes, and unlock another Paragon board of your choice.

Glyph sockets: Red in color and are fixed for Glyph equipment.

Paragon points in Diablo 4

As mentioned earlier, you must invest Paragon points on each node to open them for use. Once you reach Level 50, you will notice that your character level bar has become blue with four separate segments, with a circular object in between each gap. This will indicate how much more XP you need to achieve a paragon point, just like your character level.

Whenever you are 25% through to your next level, you will receive a Paragon point. You can earn even more Paragon points by accomplishing level 5 renown targets or activities.

How can you unlock more Paragon boards?

To begin with, unlocking more Paragon boards will take some time if you follow a specific pattern of unlocking nodes depending on your character build. You must continue unlocking nodes until you reach the Board Attachment Gates.

Once you are at this level, unlocking any node here will grant you access to a fresh new board in Diablo 4. Here, you can also unlock any board of your choice.

Keep in mind that you have to remove each node one by one by yourself if you ever want to reset them or interchange with one another. This is everything you need to know about using the Paragon Board in Diablo 4.

