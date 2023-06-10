What is the Maximum Skill Point and Paragon Point in Diablo 4

Unlike its immediate predecessor, Diablo 4 has finite growth. You can only become so powerful between gear, Skill Points, and Paragon Points. The previous game allowed you to climb virtually forever, which could feel incredibly tedious. Now, players must make the best of whatever point total caps exist in the game. This number could change in the future, but right now, you only have so far to climb as you search for greater power levels.

Diablo 4’s Paragon and Skill Point systems are both fun ways to build and customize a character and allow for a wide variety of builds. Here’s what the level cap is on each of these systems.

What is the maximum amount of Paragon Points in Diablo 4

Once you hit level 50 in Diablo 4, you can start earning Paragon Points. This allows players to customize their characters further with incredibly powerful passive abilities. This is how players really begin to finalize their build with their goals in mind.

Since D4 has a hard level cap of 100, that is your ceiling. You cannot gain an infinite amount of Paragon Points, but you can spend them how you wish. Each quarter of a level you gain (25%) past level 50, you receive a Paragon Point. Thus, you gain 50 Paragon Points per level.

With that in mind, you will have 200 total Paragon Points to spend on your build in this game. That’s more than enough to figure out exactly what you want to do and put the finishing touches on your build. The endgame of D4 is based around having these points, so use them wisely and create powerful builds.

Maximum Skill Points in Diablo 4

For Skill Points, you’ll gain a good amount of them as you level up. 48 points are yours simply by leveling up to reach the first cap - level 50. After that, you’ll start receiving Paragon Points.

However, through the game's map progression system, you can gain 10 more Skill Points, giving you a grand total of 58 Skill Points to use how you see fit. Getting to the third tier of each zone’s map progression will give you the 10 Skill Points you need.

Thankfully, you can do this on World Tier 1, so you don’t have to dive into deeper challenges to unlock all the points. With 58 points, players must focus on a particular gameplay style to succeed in Diablo 4.

That is the limit of how you can grow in Diablo 4, at least as far as the game’s launch. As the title progresses, more skills, paragon points, or other features could be added later on to offer characters more power.

