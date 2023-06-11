How to complete the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon in Diablo 4

When the Nightmare difficulty is not enough, you will have to complete the most difficult dungeon in Diablo 4 to unlock the World Tier 4 Torment difficulty. In this tier, each and every demon in Sanctuary will be exceedingly difficult as every fight will be a challenge for survival. However, if you have you have the skill, you can enjoy the immensely high-level loot and XP in World Tier 4.

Just like the Nightmare difficulty, you will have to complete a certain Capstone Dungeon to unlock World Tier 4 Torment. This is known as the Fallen Temple, and you will have to beat it in World Tier 3 Nightmare.

How to beat the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon in Diablo 4?

Before we begin, remember that the recommended level for this dungeon is 70 and above, and is easily the most difficult one in the game. Hence, make sure that you have every item, piece of gear, and elixir loaded and options topped up before heading into this temple. Moreover, the final boss in this dungeon is the hardest in the game. Hence, it will require much effort to actually overcome this threat.

Once you get inside the dungeon, you will have two choices — To follow the Sigil of the Weak path or follow the Sigil of the Indolent path. You can head into any one of them regardless of ordinal bias as the outcome is the same in both cases.

Sigil of the Weak in the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon in Diablo 4

Just like with most dungeons in Diablo 4, the Fallen Temple will also have a horde of enemies before you complete the objectives. In the Sigil of the Weak, you will encounter a bunch of hard-hitting enemies like the Overseers, Crushers, Gorgers, and Punishers. However, do not expect them to be in smaller mobs. Moreover, every one of them is capable enough to kill you on the spot.

Follow the path until you reach a room with a demonic barrier. When you interact with the demonic monolith at the center, you will be tasked to "Survive the Trial of the Weak." You will have to defeat hordes of enemies that will progressively get difficult as the timer ticks.

Once you have overcome all the enemies, you will have to defeat a Fiery Fallen Overload (Mortar). Upon defeating the enemy, pick up the Bloodstone that appeared in the room. Take it back to the main chamber and put it on the pedestal.

Sigil of the Indolent in the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon in Diablo 4

Once you have placed the Bloodstone on the pedestal, you can move forward in the Sigil of the Indolent Path in Diablo 4. Just like the previous one, you will encounter a bunch of enemies, this time the exploding ones, until you reach another room with a barrier. Kill all the foes around to dispel it.

Now that you have dispelled the barrier, enemy hordes will spawn as you will have to destroy the Idol of the Fallen Temple (Elite) simultaneously alongside a Shaman that can resurrect. Kill the Shaman as soon as possible to prevent it from causing problems for you. Once you have destroyed the Idol, a Tainted Fallen Overseer will spawn.

It might be a bit difficult to defeat it due to the toxic pools, however, maintain distance from it and hit with your ranged spells. Once it is dead, pick up the Bloodstone and place it on the pedestal just like the previous one to open the Cathedral of Flesh in Diablo 4.

Completing the Cathedral of Flesh in Diablo 4

This is the second last area in this Capstone Dungeon. You will have to collect enough Purple Animus from the Animus Holder Elites in this area to use it for opening the boss door by depositing it in the relic outside it. Although there are four Animus Holder Elites in this area, you can get it over with by defeating one of them.

Once you defeat an Animus Holder Elite and collect the Purple Animus from them, you will have to put it in the relic outside the boss door. However, you will encounter two mini-bosses in this segment — Draven and Chaol.

To begin with, you must defeat Chaol first as he is a Summoner, and will continuously bring forth additional enemies that will just be an added distraction. However, pay attention to Draven too as he can do the most damage with his mortars. Hence, it is a pretty inconvenient and annoying battle, but you will get through it if you are attentive enough.

Once you defeat both of them, you will only have the final boss of the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon left to defeat. However, prepare yourself, as he is one of the most difficult bosses in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 Elias, Hatred's Remnant boss fight guide

To begin with, you should prepare before heading into this fight. Elias is an exceedingly difficult opponent who has a plethora of ranged fire and poison skills to absolutely obliterate you if you are not prepared enough. You can leave for Kyovashad with your Town Portal anytime and come back to the same place in the dungeon after you are prepared.

Make an Elixir of Fire Resistance and pop it before heading on to this fight. Make sure to use Flawless Rubies in your equipment too. Once you are done, you can finally head into the battle in Diablo 4. Make sure to also equip the Aspect of the Protector before heading into this fight.

Elias has a bunch of different moves and they do not have any specific names. However, some of his most devastating attacks include forming a ring of fire and shooting it towards you. Moreover, he will also use fire as a defensive tool to put you away as he throws out fire from his body. He will also target you with devastating AoE spells that will cover the entire arena. You will have to dodge and evade away from all of these aforementioned abilities, or use a defensive barrier.

Finally, he will summon magical ritual circles all around the area, which will damage you if you step on them. He will also summon mobs of Succubi and Flesh Threshers from these circles.

Lastly, he will summon a large magic triangle in the middle of the room, which will be in flames. It will also have circles of poison pools on all three sides. Try to be in the middle during this attack and hit him periodically to deplete his HP in Diablo 4.

This fight is all about deciding on the correct opportunity to attack him. Keep your distance from him and get close only when you see an opening. There will be plenty of long wind-ups that will create an opening for you to attack. One of the best classes in Diablo 4, the Necromancer, can be a great help during this fight. Now all that is left is to manage his mobs and evade his attacks while simultaneously dealing damage to him.

Once you have defeated Elias, you can finally head to the World Tier Statue in Kyovashad and increase your difficulty to World Tier 4 Nightmare in Diablo 4. This was everything you had to know regarding the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon in Diablo 4.

