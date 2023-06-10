5 hardest bosses in Diablo 4 and how to beat them

Diablo 4 is an action role-playing game set in the aftermath of a battle between the High Heavens and the Burning Hells. The fate of Sanctuary (the site of all game activities) and its people lies in the hands of those who now inhabit it. It can either be returned back to its former glory or pushed into a further dark pit with no chance of return.

Bosses in Diablo 4 are powerful enemies who must be defeated to proceed further in the game. These are the most difficult ones to kill, as they come with a unique set of powers. Not only are they the hardest to kill, but their attacks are also quite difficult to recover from.

Lilith, Ashava, and other difficult bosses in Diablo 4

1) Lilith

The main antagonist of Diablo 4 is also the most difficult to deal with. Lilith, the daughter of Mephisto and sister of Lucion, is a World Boss in Diablo 4 who must be defeated in order to win in the race against Humanity. She embodies the spirits of good and evil and wields extreme power, enough to destroy everyone.

You will have to combine all your best skills to defeat her. She tends to abruptly rise above you and attack and also summons an army of enemies who can heavily double down on you at any given time. While in a fight with her, you have to defend yourself while continuously attacking her to win.

2) Ashava

Ashava the Pestilent is a dragon-like demon who wields tremendous power and can cause great damage within a short period of time. This makes her one of the most difficult Bosses to deal with in the game. Defeating her will reward you with many benefits and rare loot items, helping you level up faster.

One of the deadliest attack features that Ashava possesses is her ability to dish out massive amounts of poison. This poison feature can cause considerable damage to you and others you are playing with. You can steer clear of Ashava’s attacks by maintaining a distance from her and making counter-attacks when necessary.

3) The Butcher

The Butcher is an axe-wielding Boss who you encounter early on in Diablo 4. His strikes can deal a lot of damage and reduce your efficacy rates early on in the game. He deals in some standard deadly moves; once you are aware of those, he can be easily defeated.

To effectively defeat the Butcher, you will first need to maintain a proper distance from him - not too close but too far either, as he has a tendency to stun you when you do so. Keeping this in mind, if you use the correct combination of skillsets to attack the monster, he can be defeated easily.

4) Andariel

Andariel, the Maiden of Anguish, returns in Diablo 4 after last featuring in Diablo 2. She is a World Boss and also one of the toughest to defeat. Her appearance and aura are enough to unnerve you at first. Add to that a unique set of capabilities that help her stand out from the rest.

One of the ways Andariel can deal maximum damage is by throwing chains at you. Steer clear of these chain attacks and respond with counter-attacks to defeat her. You can do so by making calculative decisions based on her movements and attack style.

5) Wandering Death

The Wandering Death is among the most difficult bosses to deal with in Diablo 4. It resembles a skeletal figure with its hands and feet shaped like tree branches. As with the other World Bosses in the game, this one also has a very scary appearance and is endowed with a set of abilities that make it very powerful and difficult to defeat.

The Wandering Death releases huge beams of energy capable of dealing great damage if not avoided. You need to charge it with ranged and close combat weapons to defeat her.

