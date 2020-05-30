Master Close Range Combat In PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile revolves around having great aim skills and perfect strategies. Both these points play a major role in getting the Winner Winner Chicken Dinner in the game. Many players in the game have great close-range skills and can knock you down easily in a 1v1 situation.

In this article, we have shared some great tips on how to master close combat in PUBG Mobile. These tactics will help you become an excellent short-range player in the game.

How to master close range combat in PUBG Mobile

#1 Aim For The Head

If you want to become a beast in close range battles in PUBG Mobile, then your main focus should be on getting headshots. In PUBG Mobile, a headshot deals the most amount of damage to a player. For this, you can try out various drills in the training room to make your aim more precise.

After that, you can play more TDM warehouse matches and try to get as many headshots as possible. This sort of practice would help you in winning close combats in classic matches.

#2 Weapons To Use In Close Range

In close range encounters, the weapon you use plays a major role in helping you win the battle. PUBG Mobile has various great close-range ARs like AKM and Groza, and SMGs like UZi. These weapons deal the most amount of damage in close range to other players.

Master Close Range Combat In PUBG Mobile

Thus, whenever the situation arises, switch to weapons that come with 7.62mm ammunition like Beryl M762 or AKM, considering these guns deal more damage per bullet than other weapons like M416 or Scar-L in close range combat in PUBG Mobile.

#3 Crosshair Placement

Master Close Range Combat In PUBG Mobile

The last step to becoming a good close-range player is your crosshair placement. If you can connect more shots than your enemy, you will have higher chances of winning that particular encounter.

Advertisement

For this, you can try some drills in the training room where you can perfect your crosshair placement. Always try to keep your crosshair aimed at the enemy's head to connect more headshots as this will knock the opponent down or kill them easily.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.

Also read: How To Get Free AG Currency In PUBG Mobile.