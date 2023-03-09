Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty boss guide – how to easily defeat Yan Liang and Wen Chou

Team Ninja’s latest souls-like title that takes you to the Three Kingdoms Period of Ancient China, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, features many complicated boss fights. One such challenging boss fight is against the duo of Yan Liang and Wen Chou.

According to historical records of the Three Kingdoms Period, Yan Liang and Wen Chou were warlords, eventually defeated by a statesman named Cao Cao. This battle is considered the last great stand at a Han Imperial revival.

In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Yan Liang and Wen Chou can be hard boss fight, especially if you are unprepared. This multi-target fight requires you to defeat both bosses within ten seconds, and failing to do so will result in the previously defeated boss being revived with half their health intact.

However, with the right strategy and some reinforcements, you can easily defeat Yan Liang and Wen Chou and progress further in the game.

A step-by-step guide on how to beat Yan Liang and Wen Chou in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

You’ll face the duo of Yan Liang and Wen Chou in the mission “Behold the Glaive of Righteousness.”

First and foremost, it is highly recommended that you bring a couple of friends along for this fight. Having allies to distract one boss while you focus on the other can be a game-changer.

However, if you’ve to deal with both bosses all by yourself, then these tips might help:

Switch Targets Often

Since you must defeat both bosses within ten seconds, switching targets is often important to ensure their health bars are degrading at a similar rate. This will make it easier to take them down once their health bar is low enough.

Parry Attacks

Parrying is essential to this boss fight, especially regarding their Fatal Strikes. Successfully parrying these attacks will significantly decrease your enemy's Spirit Gauge, making it easier for you to deal damage and gain the upper hand.

Watch Your Surroundings

It's important to know both bosses' locations throughout the fight. You don't want to get caught by surprise, so always watch where and what they're doing.

Yan Liang vs. Wen Chou – Boss comparison and their attack patterns

Scenes during the boss fight in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty: Wen Chou (left) and Yan Liang (right) (Images via LunarGaming Guides/YouTube)

In the Yan Liang and Wen Chou fight in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, it's important to note that Yan Liang has fast attacks that can easily overwhelm you, so be careful not to get too close. In contrast, Wen Chou's attacks are slower but heavy-hitting, making them easier to parry. Consider these differences when deciding which boss to focus on at any given time.

Knowing the attack patterns of Yan Liang and Wen Chou can help you dodge and parry their attacks more effectively. Here's a rundown of their attack patterns:

Yan Liang

· Blade Combo: Swings his sword three times

· Sword Smash: Smashes his sword in front.

· Chain Slash: Slashes in a wide arc with his extended chain sword

· Dive Bomb: Throws his sword before dive-bombing at you

Wen Chou

· Hammer Combo: Swings his hammer from side to side.

· Vertical Smash: Performs an overhead smash with his hammer.

· Hammer Spin: Spins around with his hammer while approaching you.

· Hammer Smash: Delivers a heavier overhead smash, followed by two somersault smashes.

Defeating Yan Liang and Wen Chou in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty requires some strategy and preparation. Bringing in some reinforcements, switching targets often, parrying attacks strategically, and being mindful of the attacking patterns can make this boss fight much easier.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – Yan Liang and Wen Chou boss fight rewards

Here are the drops that you can obtain after slaying Yan Liang and Wen Chou:

Pieces from the Curse Star of Hejian Set

· Curse Star of Hejian Headband

· Curse Star of Hejian Armor

· Curse Star of Hejian Gauntlets

· Curse Star of Hejian Greaves

Pieces from the Dread Star of Hejian Set

· Dread Star of Hejian Helmet

· Dread Star of Hejian Armor

· Dread Star of Hejian Gauntlets

· Dread Star of Hejian Greaves

Drought Demon Blade

Quake Griffin Hammer

That’s all you need to know about the Yan Liang and Wen Chou boss fight in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Keep checking back on Sportskeeda for more related content on Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and the latest gaming world updates.

Poll : 0 votes