5 hardest bosses in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a high-intensity action RPG in the reins of the Nioh series and pits players against a slew of brutal bosses. The game offers plenty of weapons and spells to compensate for the difficulty level, but all the bosses can still best players.

There are bosses like Lu Bu, and others who are some of the toughest bosses players can encounter in this title. The key to winning battles is resorting to builds that exploit the boss’ weakness’. Players should utilize all the game mechanics efficiently to gain an edge in every battle.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions and may contain spoilers for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Viewers' discretion is advised.

Zhang Rang and 4 other most challenging bosses in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty demands players to leverage all their skills and abilities to outsmart their foes. Some can be beaten with brute force, but most bosses require patience and skillful use of spells. Players must evade attacks when necessary and look for an opening in the boss' attack patterns to win the fights.

The following are some of the most challenging bosses in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty:

1) Lu Bu

Players will face Lu Bu in the Battle of Hulaoguan Pass mission. This boss looks bulky and rides a horse in the first phase of the fight. Therefore, immediately getting him off the horse should be a player's player’s concern. This requires the players to deflect all attacks and lower the Spirit level of the boss.

The second phase involves him fighting without his horse. The horse, however, remains on the battlefield, gifted with the potential to hit players. To defeat Lu Bu, one can either evade his attacks and wait for their Spirit level to charge or deflect them and find an opening to retaliate. Players can resort to the Burning Flamewave Fire spell to damage Lu Bu significantly.

2) Zhang Liao

Players will come across Zhang Liao twice in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. But the battle during the mission, The Fearless Blade, is more challenging compared to the first encounter. The fight begins with the boss summoning a beast that adds lighting damage to his weapon. He uses a mix of aerial attacks and fast ground slashes.

Players must keep their distance from him and resort to long-range spells like Burning Flamewave to constantly deplete his health without landing any weapon hits. The battlefield is spacious enough for players to circle and charge at him when the opportunity presents itself.

3) Aoye

Aoye is a formidable boss despite occurring in the game's early parts. The sheer number of attacks it can use against the players makes it one of the most challenging bosses in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Aoye uses attacks like tentacle strikes, belly attacks, tail whips, horn-poking attacks, and also firing ice shards.

The best tactic to use against this boss is deflection. Since it uses ice shards, players can use Fire spells like Engulfing Inferno or Surging Blaze to weaken Aoye and deplete its Spirit level. Players can also bring Hong, one of the NPC allies, to keep Aoye busy and distracted.

4) Zhang Rang

Zhang Rang can be encountered in the mission Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch. Despite being in human form, he summons his clones to aid him in the battle. This makes the fight challenging, as once players deplete his health, he summons more clones.

The key to winning this fight is to get rid of all the clones first, as they can swarm the player and put them in a corner, making them vulnerable to damage. Players must be agile in this boss fight and evade the real Zhang Rang until all the clones die.

5) Blindfolded Boy Zhuge Liang

Blindfolded Boy Zhuge Liang is the penultimate boss in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and players can encounter him in The Crouching Dragon Roars mission. He remains in human form for the entire battle yet is handy with his sword swings. His attacks include long-range sword slashes, flying swords, poison damage, fireballs, and even ice shards.

The best strategy is to persistently deflect his attacks and avoid countering them since they are lethal and can occasionally kill the player with one hit. Players can try to keep some distance from Zhuge Liang to recuperate from his hits and retaliate when ready.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is Team Ninja’s action RPG backed by Koei Tecmo. It has gained positive reviews from critics and fans of soul-like games owing to its intricate gameplay mechanics.

