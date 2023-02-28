How to clone your companions in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest allows players to recruit friendly companions on their journey through the unknown. However, there are only a few largely vulnerable and limited NPCs to help players. End gameplay can sometimes leave much to be desired for solo players. But what if players could have more companions?

That is precisely what a fan mod for Sons of the Forest offers. Modder CallMeSlinky allows players to enable access to the debug console for the game. This allows manipulating parameters like spawning any item and, yes, even NPCs.

How players can get more companions in Sons of the Forest

trishan. j . f. @trishan_j From what im seeing on Sons of the forest, Kelvins is probably the best NPC companion in gaming history From what im seeing on Sons of the forest, Kelvins is probably the best NPC companion in gaming history https://t.co/UAC53TFX3w

Before diving into the details, players should note that messing around with the game this way could degrade performance or potentially corrupt your saves. After all, this is an early-access game, so there can be unintended results. So proceed at your own risk and create a backup save.

That said, players must first download the Debug Console mod from Thunderstore. While the Thunderstore mod manager can be used to download and install it, there is a manual way to download it as a zip file. Before that, though, an additional mod component must be downloaded and installed first. BepInExPack IL2CPP is a modding tool for games running on the Unity engine.

Here are the manual installation steps:

Download BepInExPack IL2CPP to your desktop

Extract the contents. This should preferably be done in a new folder and NOT the game's installation folder.

Select and copy the contents inside the "BepInExPack" folder and paste them inside the game's installation folder, where the Sons of the Forest executable is located.

Start the game. Successful configuration should see a console pop up

With that done, players can then proceed with downloading the Debug Console. It can be activated in-game using the F1 button. ALternaely, players can reassign the debug console button using the DebugConsole.cfg located in "config" under "BepInEx." There are a bunch of commands users can enter for different effects in Sons of the Forest.

In the game files, Kelvin is known as Robby, so players can use the following command to add a clone: "addcharacter Robby 1". For Virginia, the command is similar: "addcharacter Virginia 1". Consecutively, more companions can be added but be sure not to go overboard. Having too many clones can cause performance issues. Around 3-4 at any given time should be okay. Since players can clone any character, Kelvin and Virginia are the best picks.

Kelvin is an invaluable asset for helping build houses and more. Meanwhile, Virginia can fight enemies, making for a group of mutant ladies to be the best bodyguards in this scenario. Then again, this can pose issues of its own.

Kelvin's AI is notorious for acting weird, for one. Meanwhile, Virginia can take a while to warm up to the player. The debug console also opens the doors to many cheats and commands to tinker around with. Such players can find workarounds too.

Sons of the Forest is available on PC via an early access release.

Poll : 0 votes