"Kelvin is the best yet worst thing in the game": Sons of the Forest community reacts to hilarious NPC behavior

One of the biggest introductions to Sons of the Forest is intelligent AI companions. This feature has also opened up the survival game to a wider audience, reflected by its massive popularity upon its latest Steam release.

However, the mechanics are imperfect since the game is in early access. Kelvin himself has a few quirks that can negatively affect gameplay. However, players generally find him to be endearing despite his faults, calling him "the best and worst" aspect of the game.

Viz 👾 @BrothaViz Kelvin is both the absolute best and worst character in Sons of the Forest. Kelvin is both the absolute best and worst character in Sons of the Forest.

As such, the community has expressed its polarizing opinions across social media. Here are some fun and sometimes frustrating moments in Sons of the Forest.

Kelvin's addition to Sons of the Forest spices up gameplay in many ways

Fans expressed their thoughts about Kelvin as a companion NPC who can accompany the protagonist around the island and perform various tasks. From helping gather resources like rocks and logs to aiding in combat, this NPC is a boon in many ways.

But his AI can sometimes act strangely by taking the longer route to reach the protagonist. Additionally, there can also be other unintended actions performed by Kelvin.

Mark Medina @Mark_Medina Every time I tell Kelvin what to do in Sons of the Forest: Every time I tell Kelvin what to do in Sons of the Forest: https://t.co/l9IPmSDhBF

Wolfski @WolfskiHD So I asked Kelvin to get me some logs for my new base...



🕹 Sons of the Forest So I asked Kelvin to get me some logs for my new base...🕹 Sons of the Forest https://t.co/Mb80grXbeN

Niclas @NiclasKPop 1 hour into Sons of The Forest and I already love Kelvin more than worlds could possibly describe. 1 hour into Sons of The Forest and I already love Kelvin more than worlds could possibly describe. https://t.co/oSreTiYtkG

AquaFPS @AquaFPSgaming Sons of the Forest is great and all. but you gotta watch out for that kelvin guy... Sons of the Forest is great and all. but you gotta watch out for that kelvin guy... https://t.co/q2NIsJfxdN

毒 ehm @ehmulator Kelvin is the best thing to come out of Sons of the Forest Kelvin is the best thing to come out of Sons of the Forest https://t.co/xVaFgaai6S

Ted Buddwell 🏀🏈 @TedBuddy8 Sons of the Forest is out and Kelvin is the worst Sons of the Forest is out and Kelvin is the worst https://t.co/v1xgVdnNGL

figgies @figgiesfrommars KELVIN APPRECIATION THREAD GO!



gotta be one of my favorite sons of the forest NPCs KELVIN APPRECIATION THREAD GO!gotta be one of my favorite sons of the forest NPCs https://t.co/nlbvbWnbpX

Kaiya Bell @BellKaiya a nice meme recap of how Sons of the Forest went for me c:



sometimes Kelvin... I stg... a nice meme recap of how Sons of the Forest went for me c:sometimes Kelvin... I stg... https://t.co/HwGCusHktk

Ali @Owlivore This is a Kelvin from Sons of the Forest appreciation post. Nobody hates on my perfect boy. This is a Kelvin from Sons of the Forest appreciation post. Nobody hates on my perfect boy. https://t.co/AjIjFmsrP8

Having your hard work destroyed in seconds by the NPC can be frustrating, but the community hopes the issue is temporary. Since the game is still under development, players can expect updates, improvements, and enhancements to its features. These can range from visuals and performance to content, bug fixes, and overhauls to elements that do not work well or require tweaking.

When do players meet Kelvin, and what can he do in Sons of the Forest?

As a companion, Kelvin can follow the protagonist when required. Generally, the NPC is a valuable asset when players begin their first foray into the unknowns of the island, like gathering resources and crafting items to survive. Players can also instruct him to gather food. However, sending him off alone can be risky, as friendly NPCs can be harmed in Sons of the Forest.

Hostile creatures, including mutants, do not discriminate between the player and Kelvin; both can get killed. Players will encounter Kelvin after they gain control of their character upon crashing on the island. He will be found bleeding out, and players must revive him. Players who do not wish to have him accompany them can leave him to die. Alternatively, Kelvin can also be killed by the player.

Despite his friendly nature, burdening him with too much work can upset him. The development team at Endnight games has poured a lot of thought into crafting the NPC, as he can also grow tired and thirsty like the protagonist.

Sons of the Forest is available exclusively on PC.

Poll : 0 votes