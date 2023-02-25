Best Sons of the Forest graphics settings for GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super

The GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super were introduced as entry-level graphics cards in the Turing lineup. The GPUs are the predecessor to the RTX 3050, albeit they are much slower than the RTX 30 series equivalent.

The 1650 cards were designed for 1080p gaming, with some compromises to the graphics settings. The GPUs can still deliver playable framerates at the resolution, thanks to the availability of temporary upscaling technologies like FSR.

In Sons of the Forest, the cards easily get to 40-50 FPS with some tweaks to the settings. With the following combinations applied, players can enjoy the survival horror game without major performance hiccups.

The GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super can handle Sons of the Forest with some compromises to their graphics settings

It is worth noting that the 50-class cards from the last generation cannot run modern AAA video games in the highest settings. However, in our recent analysis of the GTX 1650 Super, we found that it can hit 60 FPS in most titles while running them in medium to low settings.

The following settings will allow players to get to the same framerate in Sons of the Forest. Both cards are capable of running the game smoothly without breaking a sweat.

Best graphics settings for Sons of the Forest with the Nvidia GTX 1650

Sons of the Forest runs at a stable 60-70 FPS with the following settings applied:

Display

Resolution : 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

: 1920 x 1080 (16:9) Fullscreen: Exclusive fullscreen

Exclusive fullscreen V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled Max FPS: Max

Max Gamma: As per preference

As per preference Brightness: As per preference

Graphics

Quality preset: Custom

Custom Draw distance: Low

Low Ambient occlusion: Low

Low Fog quality: Low

Low Anisotropic textures: Off

Off Shadow quality: Low

Low Clouds: Low

Low Grass: Low

Low Water: Low

Low Parallax distance: Low

Low Billboard quality: Low

Low Texture resolution: Full

Features

Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Dynamic resolution target: N/A

N/A Bloom: On

On Screen space resolution: On

On Motion blur: Off

Off Micro shadowing: On

On Contact shadows: On

On Chromatic aberration: Off

Style

Film grain: Off

Off Color grade: Default

Best graphics settings for Sons of the Forest with the Nvidia GTX 1650 Super

The 1650 Super is about 26% faster than its weaker sibling. Thus, the card can run the game in Medium settings and still manage a stable 60 FPS. The best settings are listed below:

Display

Resolution : 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

: 1920 x 1080 (16:9) Fullscreen: Exclusive fullscreen

Exclusive fullscreen V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled Max FPS: Max

Max Gamma: As per preference

As per preference Brightness: As per preference

Graphics

Quality preset: Custom

Custom Draw distance: Medium

Medium Ambient occlusion: Medium

Medium Fog quality: Medium

Medium Anisotropic textures: Off

Off Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Clouds: Medium

Medium Grass: Medium

Medium Water: Medium

Medium Parallax distance: Medium

Medium Billboard quality: Medium

Medium Texture resolution: Full

Features

Anti-aliasing: N/A

N/A Dynamic resolution: FSR 2.1

FSR 2.1 Dynamic resolution target: Quality

Quality Bloom: On

On Screen space resolution: On

On Motion blur: Off

Off Micro shadowing: On

On Contact shadows: On

On Chromatic aberration: Off

Style

Film grain: Off

Off Color grade: Default

Overall, the GTX 1650 and 1650 Super are not the fastest GPUs in the market. However, Sons of the Forest is optimized pretty well on PC. Thus, gaming rigs with these low-end cards from 2019 can get a stable and smooth 60 FPS experience in the game at 1080p.

